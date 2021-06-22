Good timing sets Spinners on sail to first SCBL win streak

It’s about time, and timing.

The Mooresville Spinners marked the official beginning of the changing of the calendar’s seasons – which took place at the beginning of the week — by also embarking on its first multi-game winning streak in its pivotal Southern Collegiate Baseball League ranks.

Mooresville banked an at home, 5-4 nudging past the league member Charlotte Mustangs on Monday night that scored the winners their second straight successful showing opposite a countering circuit competitor.

Monday’s summer-opening effort taking place at Moor Park followed on the heels of a 7-4 besting of the Concord Athletics that was used by the Spinners to salvage an over-the-weekend split after being dealt a 10-8 defeat to the Queens City Broncos.

With the decision in the bag, Mooresville heads back out into play owning a 4-5-1 overall ledger that includes a 2-3 standard to show for games held against fellow SCBL foes.

Spinners 5, Mustangs 4

The Spinners started early with a three-run rally in the bottom half of the first inning before breaking a tie with what proved to be the game’s final runs pushed across home plate in the home half of the seventh to score the one-run verdict.