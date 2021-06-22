Good timing sets Spinners on sail to first SCBL win streak

It’s about time, and timing.
The Mooresville Spinners marked the official beginning of the changing of the calendar’s seasons – which took place at the beginning of the week — by also embarking on its first multi-game winning streak in its pivotal Southern Collegiate Baseball League ranks.
Mooresville banked an at home, 5-4 nudging past the league member Charlotte Mustangs on Monday night that scored the winners their second straight successful showing opposite a countering circuit competitor.
Monday’s summer-opening effort taking place at Moor Park followed on the heels of a 7-4 besting of the Concord Athletics that was used by the Spinners to salvage an over-the-weekend split after being dealt a 10-8 defeat to the Queens City Broncos.
With the decision in the bag, Mooresville heads back out into play owning a 4-5-1 overall ledger that includes a 2-3 standard to show for games held against fellow SCBL foes.
Spinners 5, Mustangs 4
The Spinners started early with a three-run rally in the bottom half of the first inning before breaking a tie with what proved to be the game’s final runs pushed across home plate in the home half of the seventh to score the one-run verdict.
In relief, Spinners pitcher Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State University) gathered in the win after he followed both starter Micah Bregard (Greenville, South Carolina, Erskine College) and fellow bullpen staff member Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) to the mound. As a crew, they allowed the four runs even spread out in one-at-a-time increments over a span of five frames on six hits while striking out 10.
At the plate, the Spinners loved the long ball. The duo of Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community College) and James Hinson (Sylva, Catawba Valley Community College) each connected on a home run as part of their matching team high-tying two base hits apiece. Turner tagged his team-leading third dinger of the season while also driving in a roster-best three runs.
The cast of Noah Love (Concord, Caldwell Community), Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell CC) and Travis Lott (Goose Creek, South Carolina, The Citadel) all chimed in with a base knock each. Love’s effort was good for a two-base job.
Spinners 7, Athletic 4
In the match-up with the Concord A’s, the Spinners held on to notch the 7-4 decision to also secure what at the time was their first SCBL triumph of the season.
Doing so to help highlight the season’s annual Craft Beer Night celebration that traditionally attracts one of the largest single-game crowds of regular season play, Mooresville combined the efforts of four pitchers and again cashed in on clutch extra-base hits to prevail.
On the mound, reliever Garrett Sutton (Gastonia, Limestone College) shouldered the win, with additional aid in the pitching department provided by Kyle Flynn (Shelby, Cleveland CC) and Brycen Turcotte (Sherrills Ford, East Tennessee State University). Collectively, the staff allowed the four runs on eight hits while whiffing 16.
Offensively, Turner clubbed a home among his two hits and also accounted for three RBI. Chad Sikes (Monroe, Mars Hills University) piled up three hits, while a double by Dalton Williams (Dallas, App State) put him at the head of a list that included Justin Fox (Concord, Anderson University), Lott and Lyda with single base hits apiece.
Broncos 10, Spinners 8
Against the first-year SCBL member Queen City Broncos, the Spinners misfired on their chance to make a good first impression in being delivered the 10-8 defeat.
Pitchers by committee consisting of local product Justin Poris (Mooresville, Catawba Valley CC), Nino, Whitley and Sam Hunt (Rome, Georgia, Charleston Southern University) handled the mound duties. Combined, they allowed the 10 runs on only five hits but were hindered by the issuing of 12 walks while also striking out 14.
With the bat, Fox piled up three hits, while Turner’s two-base knock allowed him to be joined by teammate Dalton Boyd with two base cracks apiece. Solo shots courtesy of Lott, Lyda, Williams, Dosi Jonas (Stanley, Spartanburg Methodist University) and Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell CC) helped round out the attack.
Upcoming games
Mooresville headed back into action slated to follow up late Tuesday’s night home game against the rival Lake Norman Copperheads by making its first road game appearance against a fellow SCBL foe when taking on the Queen City Broncos on Wednesday. The Spinners are back at home to meet the cross-county rival Statesville Owls in a non-league encounter on Thursday before returning to league play with a road trip to take on the Concord Athletics on Friday night.