Grants awarded to preserve presence of state water, land projects

The total for the 2020 grant year includes $5.3 million in additional funds raised through license plate sales since initial grants were awarded at the NCLWF board meeting in September 2020.

While more than $14 million in grants were awarded in September 2020, many notable projects across the state were left unfunded because grant requests exceeded the amount of available funds. In response, the board compiled a list of projects to be provisionally funded with any additional revenue received from annual license plate sales and returned grants.

Land protection projects receiving funding include Belews Lake Park in Forsyth County, a 216-acre passive park that will be the first public access point for the nearly 4,000-acre lake. Further west, a project submitted by Conserving Carolina will secure additional trout angling access in Jackson County. These two projects, along with many others funded this cycle, will result in more than 6,800 acres of additional lands across the state that will be open to the public for hiking, birding and other recreational uses.