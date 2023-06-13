The Greater Metro 4A has released its all-conference teams for the spring sports season, and athletes and coaches from Iredell County acquired some of the top honors.

In softball, Mooresville’s Brooke Piper was Player of the Year and South Iredell’s Kaylee Johnson was named Coach of the Year.

Mooresville’s Noah Hildebran was named Pitcher of the Year in baseball.

In boys’ track and field, Lake Norman’s Logan Dingman was named Most Valuable and Mooresville’s De’Rell Scott was named Most Valuable Runner.

In girls’ track and field, it was Mooresville’s Kendal Hudson claiming the honor as Most Valuable and Lake Norman’s Kasey Dingman being named Most Valuable Runner.

Lake Norman’s David Crutchfield was named Coach of the Year in girls soccer.

The following is a complete list of the Iredell County athletes who made all-conference in the Greater Metro 4A:

Baseball: Lake Norman — Greyson Peel, Drew Nelson, Tyler Sumner, Sullivan Jackson; Mooresville — Connor Robertson, Brandon Lorfano, Rowan Jackson, Noah Hildebran; South Iredell — Layne Paxton, Eli Beekley, Tyler Hughesman

Boys golf: Lake Norman — Brock Bice, Connor Maguire, Adam Moorefield; South Iredell — William Cunnyngham, Nolan Clark; Mooresville: Austin Tinucci

Girls soccer: Lake Norman — Tara Chapman, Sophia Balliet, Mikayla Scott, Gabriella Becker, Kaelyn Andrews; South Iredell — Jadyn Dixon, Abigail McKinney, Olivia Ostwalt, Angela Butcher; Mooresville — Ella Tang, Caroline Lovett

Softball: Mooresville — Macy Crum, Brooke Piper, Campbell Schaen, Maddie Colby, Emily Murphy; Lake Norman: Kendall Robinson, Kaylee Harris, Kyera Combs; South Iredell — Carsyn Benfield, Caroline Constable

Boys tennis: Lake Norman — Ellis Klanduch, Nimish Kandakar; Mooresville — Jon Vincent, Ishaan Tangirala; South Iredell — Anirudh Gajawada-Srinivas

Track and field (boys): Mooresville — Eric Heal, De’Rell Scott, Clark Kremar, Alex Verity, Royce Spratling, Tiquan Cromartie, Darian Reid, Jamari Farmer, AJ Graham; Lake Norman — Logan Dingman, Brad Mankus, Jawayne Torrence; South Iredell — Johntay Gaither, Caleb Donaldson

Track and field (girls): Mooresville — Kendal Hudson, Kelly Okugo, Ella Moore, Riley Jackson, Imaan Hall Imeri Smith, Cydnee WiseSmith, Ellery Bankirer, Ciarra Rockness, Alena Decker; Lake Norman — Danielle Hazlewood, Kasey Dingman, Ryann Benningfield, Isabel Gamble, Molly Brannen, Lynn Mascucci, Eisabella Panichella, Lillian Gove; South Iredell — Isabelle Williams, Keirieonna Wilson, Erin Bienstock, Emma Leon, Dakota Whitener, Jayda Waring, Kylie Young, Valeria Salcedo, Aimee Simpson, Anish Sloan.