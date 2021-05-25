Greatest game gift a big hit

Every year at about this same time, Mooresville resident Frank Viola plucks a prized piece of literature off the family’s bookshelf and settles in to relive one special memory indeed.
Viola played a pivotal part in the process.
At the time a left-handed pitcher for his St. John’s University baseball team, the New York-raised prospect had just turned 21 years of age and sat somewhat in the mix as a possible Major League Baseball target by scouts. Little did he know at the time how his outlook was about to change.
Viola, unbeaten for the season at 9-0 and armed with an impressive 1.00 earned run average, was one of the starting pitchers in what has become considered to be one of the greatest pitching-performance based games to ever take place at the collegiate level. The game was held in late May of 1981. The recent arrival of the contest’s 40th anniversary has once again placed it back in the spotlight.
Viola, who these days still stays active in the game of baseball by making the regular commute to serve as the pitching coach for the Independent League High Point Rockers, was matched up against another soon-to-be professional pitcher in the person of Yale University’s Ron Darling. The duel the two engaged in lingers as folklore. Though actually witnessed by only several hundred in attendance, thousands have since come forth to say they also were present at the NCAA Northeast Regional contest.
It was at a time when the outcome meant more. Only half the number of current teams qualified for the NCAA playoff field. The game was one used to determine a qualifier into the NCAA College World Series. What was at stake wound up playing second fiddle to the game itself.
In Viola’s case, his stat line was impressive in its own right. He worked 11 scoreless innings, spraying seven hits while striking out eight, racking up in excess of 160 pitches. It wasn’t the best line among the two pitchers. Yale’s Darling tossed 12 innings, giving up his first hit in the 12th while striking out 16 using 190 pitches. He set what at the time was a NCAA record for the most no-hit innings pitched.
The two teams took turns trading shutout innings until St. John’s scored an unearned strike in the 12th to earn the win.
The performance was one that served to boost the status of both pitchers. Already considered a prime prospect, Yale’s Darling was selected as the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 1981 MLB Amateur Draft. As for Viola, after initially being projected as a fifth-round selection, he wound up being picked 37th overall in the second round by the Minnesota Twins organization. The two spent little time apiece in the minor leagues before, as expected, each reached the majors and made their marks.
Viola was awarded the 1987 World Series’ Most Valuable Player award following his performance for the Twins in their come-from-behind triumph over the St. Louis Cardinals.
In continuing to connect the dots, Viola and Darling served as teammates on the New York Mets roster in 1989.
The past never really leaves Viola alone and is always within an arm’s reach. Each year around this time, he retrieves the signed copy of an essay penned by Roger Angell – considered to be the greatest baseball writer of all time – that was written about that particular game and rehashes the memory of what many also consider being the greatest college baseball game ever played. The gift of that game is one that continues to be a big hit in the Viola library.