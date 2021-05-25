Greatest game gift a big hit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was at a time when the outcome meant more. Only half the number of current teams qualified for the NCAA playoff field. The game was one used to determine a qualifier into the NCAA College World Series. What was at stake wound up playing second fiddle to the game itself.

In Viola’s case, his stat line was impressive in its own right. He worked 11 scoreless innings, spraying seven hits while striking out eight, racking up in excess of 160 pitches. It wasn’t the best line among the two pitchers. Yale’s Darling tossed 12 innings, giving up his first hit in the 12th while striking out 16 using 190 pitches. He set what at the time was a NCAA record for the most no-hit innings pitched.

The two teams took turns trading shutout innings until St. John’s scored an unearned strike in the 12th to earn the win.

The performance was one that served to boost the status of both pitchers. Already considered a prime prospect, Yale’s Darling was selected as the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 1981 MLB Amateur Draft. As for Viola, after initially being projected as a fifth-round selection, he wound up being picked 37th overall in the second round by the Minnesota Twins organization. The two spent little time apiece in the minor leagues before, as expected, each reached the majors and made their marks.