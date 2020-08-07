HALFWAY HOME: Soggy Spinners stretch stay, supporting second-season status

Halfway home.
The Mooresville Spinners cashed in on friendly and familiar surroundings while also dancing around a deluge of daily weather-related issues to remain among half of the initial field still in contention for this summer season’s Southern Collegiate Baseball League’s coveted postseason tournament title.
The Spinners fashioned a 3-1 record to join only three still standing in hopes of securing the circuit’s championship crown heading deeper into a more extended stay within the double-elimination, season-ending affair than originally planned.
Mooresville, seeded third overall, was involved in back-to-back, favorable and unfavorable walk-off, last-turn-at-bat decisions by first doing the deed with a 10-inning, 3-2 nudging past the No. 6 seeded Concord Athletics before watching it being done not so courtesy of a ninth-inning, 5-4 defeat dropped against second-seeded Carolina Vipers.
Pushed, as a result, into the loser’s bracket portion of play used to also put them in danger of having their tournament stay and season drawn to a close, the Spinners fought off just such extension not just once but two times thanks to same-day defeats over the likes of the No. 4-seeded Lake Norman Copperheads, 5-3, and a back-and-forth, 7-5 final triumph over the fifth-seeded Carolina Venom.
Staying so active allowed Mooresville, in search of its franchise’s second SCBL second-season trophy to show for this its third season of membership, into the loser’s bracket championship game needing one more win to merit an appearance in the title tilt.
With their effort, the Spinners joined the limited class featuring the No.1 seeded and defending tournament champion Piedmont Pride and second-seeded Carolina Vipers as the only other entries still also clinging to hopes of gloving this shortened season’s SCBL champion’s trophy. Perhaps fittingly in a tournament that for the most part followed seeding status, all of the top three teams in the field reached the late-stage phases of play.
As forecast, rain continued to wreak havoc throughout the week’s play. Nary had a single of the scheduled first four days of tournament play passed without some sort of weather-related issue being present. Matters were actually pushed back completely from the start by a full day due to rain, and at least one game through late Thursday night was also either delayed and/or postponed completely by too-wet playing conditions.
As a rainy result, an affair that was only initially penciled in to take place through late Saturday wound up being assured of lasting that long. Should disagreeable weather continue to remain in place, it’s also remotely possible that matters could also be stretched into Sunday as well.
Game I
Spinners 3, Athletics 2, (10 in)
Pulling off a narrow escape and dodging an upset in the process, the Spinners manufactured the winning run in the home half of the first extra inning to advance out of the first-round of tournament play.
Hometown product Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) came through in the clutch with the game-winning base hit driving home the final run in the bottom of the 10th to ignite the wild walk-off celebration at the expense of the sixth-seeded Athletics.
The rally made a winner in relief out of pitcher Noah Eaker (Cherryville, Catawba Valley Community College), the third of three Spinners to garner mound time. Starter and local product J.P. Perez (Mooresville, UNC Asheville) and Brennon Oxford (Durham New Hampshire, Wake Forest University) each also served stints. Combined, the trio allowed the two runs on six hits while striking out 19. Lefty Oxford racked up 10 of the whiffs during his four-inning appearance.
Offensively, Greene’s heroics allowed him to crack the loudest of the winning entry’s five hits. Anthony Hennings (Weddington, Elon University) ripped a double as one of his team-high two hits, while hometown product Davis Turner (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne University) clubbed his fifth double of the season and was joined by Christian Maggio (Myrtle Beach South Carolina, Charleston Southern University) with a base knock apiece. Local product Sam Zayicek (Mooresville, High Point University) accounted for a pair of runs batted in.
Game II
Carolina Vipers 5, Spinners 4
Done unto after being the ones doing the deed, the Spinners surrendered the tying and eventual winning run in disappointing walk-off fashion in the last half of the ninth inning to foil their bid to move on in winner’s bracket play.
With third-seeded Mooresville taking a one-run lead into the last of the ninth after play was delayed for more than two hours due to heavy rain arriving just at the originally-scheduled starting time, matters were then extended into the last half of that frame before the Spinners were victimized by the game-winning response on the part of the second-seeded Vipers.
On the mound, Nolan DeVos (Harrisburg, Davidson College) was saddled with the loss. Previous pitchers John Grigg (Lawndale, Lenoir Rhyne University), homegrown product Jason Hudak (Mooresville, UNC Wilmington), and Jackson Fisher (Salisbury, UNC Wilmington) also served tours of duty as well. Collectively, they gave up the five runs on six hits while piling up nine strikeouts.
At the plate, Justin Fox (Concord, Erskine College) smacked a double and was tag-teamed in the two-hit department by Maggio. The duo of Zayicek and Dalton Williams (Dallas, Appalachian State University) each clubbed a double to co-anchor a corps that included Hennings and Max LeCroy (Asheville, Lenoir Rhyne) with single base knocks apiece.
Game III
Spinners 5, Copperheads 3
Clean-up hitter Williams made the Copperheads pay for a decision to issue an intentional base on balls loading the bases in the home half of the eighth inning by drilling a two-run single up the middle serving to drive home both the go-ahead tiebreaking and insurance runs for the Spinners.
Williams teamed with LeCroy to conjure up key run-producing base hits apiece.
As a result, reliever Eaker again collected the win with two-plus inning of scoreless duty. Joey Cobb (Denver, Lenoir Rhyne University) and Bryson Linkous (Mt. Holly, Catawba College) each also took turns toeing the rubber as well.
Game IV
Spinners 7, Carolina Venom 5
A four-run uprising in the bottom half of the seventh inning put Mooresville on top to stay, propelling the Spinners into the loser’s bracket championship game.
Jake Landis (Gastonia, Pfeiffer University) gathered in the pitching win, doing so after following the likes of fellow staffers Maddux Holshouser (Salisbury, UNC Greensboro), hometown product Jackson Reid (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne) and Javi Martinez (Fuquay Varina, Catawba Valley) to the mound. Combined, the cast allowed the five runs on eight hits while striking out six.
Offensively, Hennings tattooed a two-run home run to top a twosome that included Greene with team-best two base hits each. Zayicek zapped a double to help headline a line-up that consisted of LeCroy, Maggio and Nick Solomita (Huntersville, UNC Greensboro) with single base knocks apiece.
Upcoming games
Mooresville ventured deeper into tournament play tabled to take on either the Pride or Vipers for a berth in at least the first of a possible maximum of two championship games. Regardless of the foe from there following a win, the Spinners will need to then defeat the remaining entry two times on the final day of postseason play to collect the crown officially declaring them this season’s SCBL champion.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!