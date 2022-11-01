 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville draws No. 2 seed in West

  • 0
football clip art

Statesville Record & Landmark Statesville Record & Landmark

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday.

Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).

First-round games will be played this Friday.

The winner of the Mooresville-Southwest Guilford game advances to the second round to play either No. 15 Butler (8-2) or No. 18 Hickory Ridge (6-4).

Lake Norman is seeded No. 22 in the 4A West. The Wildcats travel to No. 11 Cox Mill (8-2) in the first round. The teams’ conference meeting Oct. 14 in Mooresville ended with the Chargers winning 45-7. Friday’s winner advances to the second round to face either No. 6 Weddington (9-1) or No. 27 Marvin Ridge (5-5).

People are also reading…

South Iredell (4-6) is seeded No. 30 in the 4A West. The Vikings visit No. 3 Watauga (9-1) in the opening round. The winner of that game gets either No. 14 Northwest Guilford (8-2) or No. 19 Southeast Guilford (7-3) in round two.

Pine Lake Prep is the No. 11 seed in the 2A West. The Pride (9-1) host No. 22 West Stokes (5-5) in the opening round. The winner moves on to face either No. 6 Salisbury (9-1) or No. 27 Brevard (5-5).

In the 3A West, Statesville drew the No. 19 seed. The Greyhounds (7-3), who finished second in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, open the playoffs at No. 14 Crest (7-3). The winner of that game advances to battle either No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0) or No. 30 West Mecklenburg (5-5).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

J. Brady McCollough: Are refs needling USC, Texas and other expansion defectors?

J. Brady McCollough: Are refs needling USC, Texas and other expansion defectors?

At one point during Saturday’s second half, Texas led Oklahoma State by 14 points. By the end of the game in Stillwater, Okla. — a 41-34 win by the Cowboys that put to rest all the, “Hey, could the Longhorns make the playoff with two losses?” conversation — Texas led Oklahoma State by 14 penalties. 14-0. Fourteen. To. Zero. As in, the Big 12 officials who called this game did not identify one ...

Pine Lake Prep cruises to 7-0

Pine Lake Prep cruises to 7-0

MOORESVILLE — Pine Lake Prep’s quest for an undefeated regular season continued on Friday night with another dominant conference win, defeatin…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Maracana: A different sort of football from Ivory Coast