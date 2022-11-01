HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville draws No. 2 seed in West

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday.

Mooresville (9-1), champion of the Greater Metro Conference, garnered the highest seed among Iredell County qualifiers. The Blue Devils are seeded No. 2 in the 4A West. They open the playoffs at home against No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5).

First-round games will be played this Friday.

The winner of the Mooresville-Southwest Guilford game advances to the second round to play either No. 15 Butler (8-2) or No. 18 Hickory Ridge (6-4).

Lake Norman is seeded No. 22 in the 4A West. The Wildcats travel to No. 11 Cox Mill (8-2) in the first round. The teams’ conference meeting Oct. 14 in Mooresville ended with the Chargers winning 45-7. Friday’s winner advances to the second round to face either No. 6 Weddington (9-1) or No. 27 Marvin Ridge (5-5).

South Iredell (4-6) is seeded No. 30 in the 4A West. The Vikings visit No. 3 Watauga (9-1) in the opening round. The winner of that game gets either No. 14 Northwest Guilford (8-2) or No. 19 Southeast Guilford (7-3) in round two.

Pine Lake Prep is the No. 11 seed in the 2A West. The Pride (9-1) host No. 22 West Stokes (5-5) in the opening round. The winner moves on to face either No. 6 Salisbury (9-1) or No. 27 Brevard (5-5).

In the 3A West, Statesville drew the No. 19 seed. The Greyhounds (7-3), who finished second in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, open the playoffs at No. 14 Crest (7-3). The winner of that game advances to battle either No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0) or No. 30 West Mecklenburg (5-5).