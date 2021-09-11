 Skip to main content
Alex Summers throws for 413 yards, five touchdowns in Davie County victory
Alex Summers fell just short of breaking Davie County’s single-game passing record, throwing for 413 yards and five touchdowns as the War Eagles outlasted visiting Mooresville 51-34 in their last non-conference game before Central Piedmont 4-A play begins next week.

Why the War Eagles won

Davie’s offense, especially the passing game, was unstoppable, gaining 609 yards total.

Why the Blue Devils lost

Mooresville couldn’t compete with Davie in what turned into a scoring contest. The Blue Devils didn’t have War Eagles’ quick-strike capability and were hampered by five false-start penalties.

Stars

Mooresville

WR Davyn Reed: Ran 10 yards for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, both in the second quarter. He added a 40-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, reaching behind a Davie defender who was interfering with him, and catching the ball with both hands while cradling it against the defender’s back and falling into the end zone.

RB Jawarn Howell: 25 rushes, 121 yards, TD.

Davie

QB Alex Summers: 21 for 26, 413 yards, five TDs.

WR Zymere Hudson: Eight catches, 186 yards, three TDs.

RB Tate Carney: 20 rushes, 92 yards, two TDs; 48-yard TD reception.

The big plays

Summers threw three first-half touchdowns passes: 16 and 86 yards to Hudson and 48 yards to Carney. Hudson’s second touchdown and Carney’s touchdown catch came on back-to-back possessions as Davie built a 31-7 lead.

Howell returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to keep the Blue Devils within hailing distance at halftime, and he made a fabulous catch for a touchdown in the third quarter as Mooresville cut its deficit to 31-21.

Things we learned

Davie has a handful of polished receivers, and over the course of a game, all of them are going to wind up on the end of a Summers pass.

Mooresville’s Reed is a big-time talent, receiving and returning kicks. He caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and returned a kick for a touchdown.

What they’re saying

“It was a phenomenal job across the board; I’m so proud. We had some adversity this week, but we got everybody on the same page. We leaned on our seniors.” – Tim Devericks, Davie coach.

“Alex might get all the credit, but he had all those guys out there running great routes, making some great, contested catches.” – Devericks.

Records

Mooresville: 1-2.

Davie: 3-0.

Up next

Mooresville: Cox Mill, Friday.

Davie: At Reynolds, 7 p.m. Friday.

Scoring summary

Davie ;17 ;14 ;13 ;7 ;— ;51

Mooresville ;0 ;14 ;7 ;13 ;— ;34

Davie – Tate Carney 1 run (Palmer Williams kick), 10:08, first

Davie – Zymere Hudson 16 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 8:03 first

Davie – Palmer WIlliams 25 FG, 1:55, first

Mooresvile – Davyn Reed 10 run (Cameron Gabree kick), 8:25 second

Davie – Zymere Hudson 86 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 7:19 second

Davie – Tate Carney 48 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 4:02 second

Mooresville – Davyn Reed 99 kick return (Cameron Gabree kick), 3:46 second

Mooresville – Davyn Reed 40 pass from Jamere Cherry (Cameron Gabree kick), 11:05 third

Davie – Zaharee Maddox 2 pass From Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 9:05 third

Davie – Zymere Hudson 10 pass from Alex Summers (kick failed), 11;26 third

Mooresville – Jawarn Howell 2 run (Cameron Gabree kick), 5:34 fourth

Mooresville – Kaden Pigeon 16 pass from Sebastian Brown (pass failed) 2:08 fourth

Davie – Tate Carney 47 run (Palmer Williams kick), 1:44 fourth

