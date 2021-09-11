Alex Summers throws for 413 yards, five touchdowns in Davie County victory

WR Zymere Hudson: Eight catches, 186 yards, three TDs.

RB Tate Carney: 20 rushes, 92 yards, two TDs; 48-yard TD reception.

The big plays

Summers threw three first-half touchdowns passes: 16 and 86 yards to Hudson and 48 yards to Carney. Hudson’s second touchdown and Carney’s touchdown catch came on back-to-back possessions as Davie built a 31-7 lead.

Howell returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to keep the Blue Devils within hailing distance at halftime, and he made a fabulous catch for a touchdown in the third quarter as Mooresville cut its deficit to 31-21.

Things we learned

Davie has a handful of polished receivers, and over the course of a game, all of them are going to wind up on the end of a Summers pass.

Mooresville’s Reed is a big-time talent, receiving and returning kicks. He caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and returned a kick for a touchdown.

What they’re saying