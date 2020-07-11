AREA NOTES: Nesbit named interim South Iredell basketball coach

South Iredell High School Athletic Director Shawn Cioffi announced that Melvin Nesbit will be the varsity boys basketball interim head coach for the 2020-21 season.
Nesbit replaces Michael Dodson, who resigned in June. Nesbit was previously an assistant to Dodson. He coached the Vikings’ junior varsity boys basketball team last season. They finished 12-10 overall and 5-5 in the North Piedmont Conference.
Dodson spent four seasons at the helm and was named the R&L County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year in 2018. In his second season (2017-18), the Vikings challenged for their first conference championship since the 1990s. They also earned the program’s first playoff win in two decades. They reached the third round before losing. South Iredell finished 19-8.
Last season the Vikings won five of their last six games and finished 10-15. It was the only losing season and only time they missed the state playoffs during Dodson’s reign.
Greyhounds DL commits
Statesville High defensive lineman Kinstin Reaves has committed to Eastern Illinois.
Reaves was part of a stout Greyhounds front last season as a junior. He finished with 10 tackles for loss and 48 total tackles.
Aided by his efforts, Statesville went 12-1 last fall and captured the North Piedmont Conference championship with a spotless 5-0 mark in league play.
Eastern Illinois is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision team that is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.
