Travelle Bryson, a rising senior at Mooresville, recently led the Blue Devils to several N.C. Basketball Coaches Association team camp wins.

In a 59-52 victory over Charlotte Catholic on June 23, Bryson poured in 21 points. That same day he tossed in 18 points to lead the Blue Devils past Independence, 64-40.

On June 24, Bryson scored 16 points to key a 51-43 win over Palisades.

The 6-foot-4 guard is starting to gain a lot of attention with college coaches while playing in the top basketball circuit in the country: Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League.

Bryson scored 22 points on 10-14 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for the Georgia Stars in their first game this week at Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina. He is playing against some of the top players in the country. He has recently fielded offers from Chicago State and Elizabeth City State and is hearing from colleges like UTEP, Youngstown State, Radford, Monmouth, Rice, Presbyterian, Princeton, and Buffalo on a regular basis.

With his success on the EYBL circuit some of the top prep schools in the country have reached out trying to get him to leave Mooresville High. If he stays at Mooresville he is likely to be the Blue Devils’ first Division I basketball recruit since Shawn Lester back in 2012 when he signed with Charlotte.