GREENSBORO—Recent Lake Norman High School graduate Kirsten Lewis-Williams scored 12 points Monday night at Greensboro Coliseum, but she and her West teammates came up short in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star women’s basketball game. The East won 74-68.

Lewis-Williams finished 5 of 10 from the field. The reigning R&L county player of the year who led Lake Norman to the 4A state final in March was the third-leading scorer on her team.

The West trailed 33-31 at halftime and by nine points entering the fourth quarter.

Lewis-Williams averaged 20.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.1 steals per game as a senior. She will continue her career at University of Buffalo.

West romps past East in men’s gameMarkquan Gilbert (Ben L. Smith) led the West to a 111-86 win in Monday night’s N.C. Coaches Association East-West men’s basketball game.

Gilbert was 8 of 14 from the field and scored 18 points for the West. He was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

The West scored 31 points in each of the first two quarters and led 62-38 at halftime.