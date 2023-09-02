MT. ULLA—Mooresville and West Rowan have had some battles over the years. Friday wasn’t one of them.

The Blue Devils overwhelmed the Falcons 48-7 to continue their unbeaten start to the 2023 season.

West Rowan (0-3) managed only 18 passing yards and seven rushing yards against the Mooresville defense. A.J Graham, last week’s Charlotte Observer player of the week, recorded another interception.

Mooresville wide receiver Jason Schutt made two touchdown receptions.

Zyon McGowan, Randy Fulmore, JaDarius McCombs and Eric Heal also scored touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

Jacob Monsour kicked field goals of 42 and 34 yards.

Lilly Rumrill made her first varsity appearance with a successful extra-point kick.

The Blue Devils (3-0) have an open date Sept. 8. They return to action Sept. 15 when they host their Greater Metro Conference opener against Cox Mill.

Lake Norman 34, Asheville 7

ASHEVILLE—Lake Norman rolled to a 34-7 nonconference win over Asheville (1-2) on Friday night to remain unbeaten.

No other details on the game were available.

The Wildcats (3-0) host Marvin Ridge (3-0) on Sept. 8.