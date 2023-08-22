The varsity football teams at Lake Norman and Mooresville look to improve to 2-0 this week.

The Blue Devils play their home opener Friday against Reagan (0-1). The Raiders fell 42-27 to Marvin Ridge in their season debut.

Reagan allowed 441 rushing yards in the loss to Marvin Ridge.

Mooresville held Davie County to 64 yards on 29 carries during a 31-24 road victory in Week 1. The Blue Devils led 28-10 entering the fourth quarter.

Lake Norman opened the season at home with a 7-6 victory over North Mecklenburg.

The Wildcats now turn their attention to Friday’s road game at Statesville (0-1). Both of those teams will be seeking to get their offense going. The Greyhounds’ only score in a 13-6 season-opening loss to Alexander Central came on a fumble return.