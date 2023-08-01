Iredell County high school football teams held their first official practices on Monday. They have a little more than two weeks to get ready for season-opening night Aug. 18.

West Iredell head coach Matt Wilson was hopping around and extremely upbeat. The second-year Warriors head coach had a reason to be.

West Iredell trotted out 88 varsity and junior varsity players for the first practice.

“Thrilled is the word,” he said during a break.

The Warriors are seeing growth. Two years ago, they fielded only 28 players and had no JV season. Last year, in his first season, West Iredell had 68 players split between JV and varsity.

“We’ve done a good job boosting excitement,” Wilson said. “There are a lot of people pulling the rope.”

At Statesville, second-year head coach Rydell Cowan estimated the Greyhounds had 76 JV and varsity players on opening day.

Cowan noted he was particularly looking for “effort and leadership,” in the first practice.

“A group of guys that can step up and lead the team,” he said. “A team led by captains is more important than a coach having to lead 24/7.”

North Iredell had 82 out, 48 varsity and 34 JV. Coach Andy Howell said they were missing some jayvees.

South Iredell had 89 on the field Monday with more expected in the days ahead.