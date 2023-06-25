Lake Norman’s Sophia Balliet headlines this year’s R&L All-County Girls Soccer Team, featuring 19 players.
The senior forward led the Wildcats to the Greater Metro Conference championship. She was named their offensive player of the year after the team captain led them in goals.
Lake Norman coach Davis Crutchfield referred to Balliet as a “true leader.”
“Overall, Sophia is a dominant player who was a huge part in our overall success as well as offensive opportunities,” Crutchfield said. “She is fast, physical, smart and competitive. When teams played us she was the primary game plan for our opponent.”
Balliet was named All-Region by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association, and she earned all-conference.
Lake Norman closed the regular season with nine straight victories and, with a 10-2 record in the league standings, clinched the conference championship by two games over South Iredell.
The Wildcats advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs before losing 1-0 to Weddington (21-5), the 4A West Regional runner-up.
Lake Norman finished 14-6-2 overall. Two of its losses were to 4A state champion Ardrey Kell (25-3-1) and 4A state quarterfinalist Hough (21-4-1).
R&L All-County Girls Soccer TeamKaelyn Andrews, Lake Norman
Sophia Balliet, Lake Norman
Gabriella Becker, Lake Norman
Angela Butcher, South Iredell
Kelsey Brown, West Iredell
Tara Chapman, Lake Norman
Ella Crutchfield, Lake Norman
Jadyn Dixon, South Iredell
Claire Downing, Mooresville
Emma Evans, Statesville
Sam Helgesson, North Iredell
Melanie Inman, Mooresville
Brianna Ladino, North Iredell
Caroline Lovett, Mooresville
Abigail McKinney, South Iredell
Natalia Nieto, North Iredell
Olivia Ostwalt, South Iredell
Mikayla Scott, Lake Norman
Ella Tang, Mooresville