Lake Norman’s Sophia Balliet headlines this year’s R&L All-County Girls Soccer Team, featuring 19 players.

The senior forward led the Wildcats to the Greater Metro Conference championship. She was named their offensive player of the year after the team captain led them in goals.

Lake Norman coach Davis Crutchfield referred to Balliet as a “true leader.”

“Overall, Sophia is a dominant player who was a huge part in our overall success as well as offensive opportunities,” Crutchfield said. “She is fast, physical, smart and competitive. When teams played us she was the primary game plan for our opponent.”

Balliet was named All-Region by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association, and she earned all-conference.

Lake Norman closed the regular season with nine straight victories and, with a 10-2 record in the league standings, clinched the conference championship by two games over South Iredell.

The Wildcats advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs before losing 1-0 to Weddington (21-5), the 4A West Regional runner-up.

Lake Norman finished 14-6-2 overall. Two of its losses were to 4A state champion Ardrey Kell (25-3-1) and 4A state quarterfinalist Hough (21-4-1).

R&L All-County Girls Soccer TeamKaelyn Andrews, Lake Norman

Sophia Balliet, Lake Norman

Gabriella Becker, Lake Norman

Angela Butcher, South Iredell

Kelsey Brown, West Iredell

Tara Chapman, Lake Norman

Ella Crutchfield, Lake Norman

Jadyn Dixon, South Iredell

Claire Downing, Mooresville

Emma Evans, Statesville

Sam Helgesson, North Iredell

Melanie Inman, Mooresville

Brianna Ladino, North Iredell

Caroline Lovett, Mooresville

Abigail McKinney, South Iredell

Natalia Nieto, North Iredell

Olivia Ostwalt, South Iredell

Mikayla Scott, Lake Norman

Ella Tang, Mooresville