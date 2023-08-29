Lake Norman continued its unbeaten start to the season Friday and Saturday with three victories including a five-set win over invitational host and defending 3A state champion North Iredell.

Sophomore Izzy Sandoval accumulated 38 kills over the course of three matches for the Wildcats (8-0). Madison Fox racked up 41 assists.

Lake Norman defeated Ashe County 3-2 (25-9, 15-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-8) and South Rowan 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-11) before completing its successful weekend with a 3-2 victory over North Iredell.

The Wildcats surged to a 2-0 lead against North Iredell thanks to a pair of 25-22 wins in the first and second sets. The Raiders regrouped to win sets three and four, 25-20 and 27-25.

Lake Norman responded with a 15-11 victory in the decisive fifth set to seal its signature win so far this season.

“So pumped!!!” Lake Norman coach Cheznee Daily wrote on social media. “If most only understood how much we love playing at the North Iredell tournament! We finally showed up and competed to the end. I love playing North Iredell! All those strong and talented players! Today was a HUGE VICTORY.”