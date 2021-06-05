Hit parade puts Mooresville in prime wrestling position

Pounding out the hits.

Mooresville High School’s wrestling team managed to do just that when also engaging in the most meaningful segment of its remaining late-season surprising spring schedule.

Appearing in nothing else but pivotal I-Meck Conference clashes with the outcomes being used to determine potential dual-team postseason positioning, the Blue Devils emerged from as many as four matches with nothing else but wins to show for their active efforts.

Doing so as a part of a pair of three-team affairs both taking place in a mere three-day span, Mooresville piled up decisive decisions in all four head-to-head sessions to also exit from the duels with no worse than a share of first-place in the updated I-Meck ranks in tow.

For the record, the Devils paraded their way to one-sided outcomes by scores of 62-15 over Mallard Creek, 84-0 against North Mecklenburg, 76-6 opposite Zebulon Vance and 82-0 over Hopewell. Combined, the results serve to keep the Devils very much in the thick of the league title chase with only one more week’s worth of regular-season wrestling remaining.