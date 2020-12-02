Holiday happiness begins at home courtesy of GOTR

Holiday happiness could very well begin right at home.
The Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Girls On the Run (GOTR) program that counts numerous area locations as usual gathering sites is now providing just the opportunity for that being the case.
The gift of a GOTR Home Kit is now available.
These kits are loaded with engaging activities and are perfect for the holiday season. Activity kits will be delivered to the address of choice to any U.S. state.
Each kit includes 16 lessons complete with 50 interactive activities that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity helps girls learn important skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others, and practice positivity through fun movement games and creative projects.
For the cost $49 apiece, less than $1 per activity, recipients will receive: GOTR at Home Activity Book complete with lessons and activity pages; an exclusive GRL PWR T-shirt; 8-week physical activity guide;, completion certificate; and a few other additional fun surprises delivered directly to the doorstep.
As an added value, the recipient will gain access to free GOTR at Home videos, where she can complete the lessons independently, going at her own pace.
On a regular basis, the area’s GOTR program schedules sessions taking place at various local locations. Included among the host sites are Coddle Creek Elementary School, Lake Norman Elementary, Langtree Charter Academy, Lowe’s YMCA, Mooresville Intermediate School, Park View Elementary, Rocky River Elementary, South Elementary and Woodlawn Heights.
To view contents of the kit and to order visit: https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/gotr-at-home.
