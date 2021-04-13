Home at last, Pine Lake kicks off football playoffs on friendly turf

Finally!

The pieces at long last, and after several previously failed attempts, fell in favor of Pine Lake Prep’s boys athletic program.

After as many as two times before – both during the course of the basketball and soccer seasons — failing to be richly rewarded for successful regular-season efforts with well-deserved postseason perks, this time around the ball bounced on the Pride’s side of the playing field.

Pine Lake put the spit-polishing finishes on an overall undefeated schedule. The Pride wound up securing the most advantageous of all seeding status among the number of fellow football-only Southern Piedmont Conference members also meriting the opportunity to advance to opening-round play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class-level playoffs.

The Pride posted a final 7-0 overall standard to show for all of the maximum number of appearances allowed during the course of regulation play as also permitted by the NCHSAA. The ledger also included Pine Lake’s unblemished 6-0 record registered against fellow SPC opponents.

Pine Lake is one of a total of four members of its league to receive a playoff bid. It is the only one among them to receive a high-enough of a seed to merit the right to appear in a playoff game at home.

