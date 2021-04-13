Home at last, Pine Lake kicks off football playoffs on friendly turf

Finally!
The pieces at long last, and after several previously failed attempts, fell in favor of Pine Lake Prep’s boys athletic program.
After as many as two times before – both during the course of the basketball and soccer seasons — failing to be richly rewarded for successful regular-season efforts with well-deserved postseason perks, this time around the ball bounced on the Pride’s side of the playing field.
Pine Lake put the spit-polishing finishes on an overall undefeated schedule. The Pride wound up securing the most advantageous of all seeding status among the number of fellow football-only Southern Piedmont Conference members also meriting the opportunity to advance to opening-round play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class-level playoffs.
The Pride posted a final 7-0 overall standard to show for all of the maximum number of appearances allowed during the course of regulation play as also permitted by the NCHSAA. The ledger also included Pine Lake’s unblemished 6-0 record registered against fellow SPC opponents.
Pine Lake is one of a total of four members of its league to receive a playoff bid. It is the only one among them to receive a high-enough of a seed to merit the right to appear in a playoff game at home.
As the officially-recognized co-champion of the SPC due in large part to a scheduling quirk that denied the opportunity for the two team, Pine Lake and Thomas Jefferson Academy to engage in action the Pride was showered with the No. 3 seed among the total of eight teams comprising its NCHSAA larger-enrollment 1AA class West Region field.
As a result, Pine Lake will receive the right to make its first at-home postseason appearance since the 2015 season when playing host to No. 6 region ranking Mt. Airy in Friday’s on-tap opening round affair. Game time at the Pride’s home facility, fondly nicknamed as “The Grey” due to the unusual color of its artificially-turfed playing surface, is set for no later than 7:30 p.m.
The situation allows for the Pride football program to help atone for shortcomings sighted on the part of the school’s boys basketball and boys soccer teams. Each of them also fashioned either first-place and/or second-place finishes during the regular season within league play but were each forced to engage in all of their collective playoff appearances in on-the-road affairs.
For the football edition, it can only hope to perhaps duplicate the feat put forth by the school’s male soccer squad. The Pride parlayed wins in all five of its road matches to also collect the boys soccer program’s first-ever NCHSAA 1A class state championship title.
The path to performing that particular effort will perhaps prove a tad tougher for the football team to accomplish.
As part of a final year agreement on the part of the NCHSAA, Pine Lake will be participating in the larger-enrollment portion of the statewide 1A class playoff field. This marks the last year that the NCHSAA will be dividing its football playoff field into larger and smaller enrollment divisions.
In the immediate case of the PLP Pride, it will be facing off against a 4-2 Mt. Airy entry with a berth in the following week’s second round equivalent to the 1AA West Region semifinals round at stake. A Pride victory will mean it will square off against either No. 2 seeded North Surry – perhaps the most likely of scenarios – or No. 7 seed North Moore. Only in the case of owning the higher-seeded status will the Pride continue to serve as the home team.
In Pine Lake’s defense, its No. 3 seeding status has allowed it to avoid a match-up against the region’s top-seeded entry in undefeated North Stanly until a possible meeting that will be held in the West Region finals to determine which entry would then move on into later this month’s NCHSAA state finals.