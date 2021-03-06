Home cooking helps keep Blue Devils’ soccer fire burning

The home fire still burns.

Mooresville’s boys soccer team scored its second straight shutout of an I-Meck Conference foe and moved into a tie for the second-most wins earned opposite countering circuit competition following a 4-0 legging past lower-division dwelling Hopewell High.

The Blue Devils prevailed for the second time in their last three appearances and emerged on top for the third time in their last five overall to account for one of the best such showings over such a span all season.

In the process, the Devils geared up for what amounts to the final full week of regular season play owning a 3-8 overall record that is offset by a 3-3 showing in match-ups held against I-Meck foes. MHS is among only four teams in the I-Meck owning at least a break-even effort against league foes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With postseason play looming, it appears that the only way Mooresville can merit one of the limited number of available automatic bids – cut even shorter than in the past due to conditions related to COVID-19 — is in its own league ranks. Once those secured invites are extended, all remaining openings in the playoff bracket will be filled by at-large entries based on overall records.