Home cooking helps keep Blue Devils’ soccer fire burning

The home fire still burns.
Mooresville’s boys soccer team scored its second straight shutout of an I-Meck Conference foe and moved into a tie for the second-most wins earned opposite countering circuit competition following a 4-0 legging past lower-division dwelling Hopewell High.
The Blue Devils prevailed for the second time in their last three appearances and emerged on top for the third time in their last five overall to account for one of the best such showings over such a span all season.
In the process, the Devils geared up for what amounts to the final full week of regular season play owning a 3-8 overall record that is offset by a 3-3 showing in match-ups held against I-Meck foes. MHS is among only four teams in the I-Meck owning at least a break-even effort against league foes.
With postseason play looming, it appears that the only way Mooresville can merit one of the limited number of available automatic bids – cut even shorter than in the past due to conditions related to COVID-19 — is in its own league ranks. Once those secured invites are extended, all remaining openings in the playoff bracket will be filled by at-large entries based on overall records.
The Devils did themselves a favor on the I-Meck front in particularly when also successfully christening the start of a season-high stretch of showings to take place at Coach Joe Popp Stadium turf field with the blanking of Hopewell’s Titans.
The Devils racked up their highest number of single-session scores and complemented the output with the notching of that second silencing of a league rival in outings held on the same site. The shutout was also the second of the season overall as well. It was also Mooresville’s second of its total of three wins for the season to take place on its own home.
Mooresville remains donned in its predominantly white home colored uniforms that will be in place for the duration of regular-season play when returning to the pitch to welcome in winless West Charlotte inside CJPS on Monday to engage in the middle of a three-match that draws the regulation phase of scheduled play to a close.