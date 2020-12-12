Home course again proves pleasing to MHS girls runners

Home sweet home.
Mooresville High School’s girls cross country team continues to make the most of familiar footing.
Despite being unable to duplicate their sport’s version of perfection that they managed the last time they also hosted a meet on their difficult home course at Mazeppa Rad Park, the Blue Devils did the next-best thing. They housed each of the 5,000-meter-long race’s top three finishers and owned all five of their fastest finishers fashioning efforts among the field’s top seven entries overall.
As a result, Mooresville easily cruised to the win as well. The Devils accumulated a total of 19 points to run away with top team honors by a more than 20-point edge over the next-best team in the field.
As a result, this year’s crop of Blue Devils closed out the scheduled at-home segment of their by-design shortened schedule – so demanded on the part of the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association by its adjusted limitations revealed in its revamped edition in the middle of August – undefeated while continuing to prep for planned postseason participation on tap to take place beginning late next month.
They sailed their way to the win on the heels of once again fielding the overall meet gold medalist while also accounting for the attraction’s runner-up silver and third-place finishing bronze medalist as well.
Once again setting the overall pace, Sami Homburger clocked with a winning time of 21:45.61 that just did by not much more than a single step beat the next-best fastest and fellow teammate across the portable start/finish line. Mooresville’s Ella Moore provided the most competition for the lead before reaching the finish line in an official time of 21:46.16 for less than a full second’s differential between the top two.
To complete the first three sweep, the Devils’ Abby D’Amico lined up third overall to also beef up the winning entry’s point total.
Also lending their showings to the team’s cause included the back-to-back placements posted by the pair comprised of Kailie Rockness and Briana Pratt, who checked in with finishes of sixth and seventh, respectively.
As is the case with all cross country meets, teams tally together the overall finishing positions of their five fastest sets of feet to reach a total score. Unlike the case with most sports, the fewer points the better in cross country races. No other team in the field housed as many sets of feet to finish so high in the listing of fastest times.
Once again, as was also the case during the first of the team’s home meets held earlier this month, official timing of the meet was conducted on the part of the Iredell County-based New And Old Timers timing organization.
Mooresville used the effort to complete the table home segment of the season’s schedule. After a multi-team affair on tap to be held on the Larry McAfee Course in place inside Charlotte’s McAlpine Greenway Park – the same site serving as hosts of both the I-Meck Conference title meet as well as the NCHSAA 4A-class West Regional championship meet – scheduled to take place over the weekend with results posted too late to be included in this edition, the Blue Devils are back in I-Meck only action later this week to also draw the 2020 portion of its split-year agenda to a close.
