Home course again proves pleasing to MHS girls runners

Once again setting the overall pace, Sami Homburger clocked with a winning time of 21:45.61 that just did by not much more than a single step beat the next-best fastest and fellow teammate across the portable start/finish line. Mooresville’s Ella Moore provided the most competition for the lead before reaching the finish line in an official time of 21:46.16 for less than a full second’s differential between the top two.

To complete the first three sweep, the Devils’ Abby D’Amico lined up third overall to also beef up the winning entry’s point total.

Also lending their showings to the team’s cause included the back-to-back placements posted by the pair comprised of Kailie Rockness and Briana Pratt, who checked in with finishes of sixth and seventh, respectively.

As is the case with all cross country meets, teams tally together the overall finishing positions of their five fastest sets of feet to reach a total score. Unlike the case with most sports, the fewer points the better in cross country races. No other team in the field housed as many sets of feet to finish so high in the listing of fastest times.