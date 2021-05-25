Home mat almost as good as it gets for wrestling Wildcats

Almost no place like home.

Lake Norman’s wrestling team made itself almost as comfortable as possible when engaging in a pair of multiple-team matches taking place on its own mats.

Doing so in a three-night span, the Wildcats first emerged as the only unbeaten entry when defeating both Bandys, 42-39, and Mountain Island Charter, 53-15. The Wildcats settled with a split following the dropping of a 43-40 decision to Pinecrest and a 43-36 downing of West Forsyth.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the triumph over Bandys, wins by pinfalls worth the maximum number of team points possible were clocked in courtesy of Noah Murray at 113 pounds, Patrick Iacoves at 120 pounds, Brody Neal at 126 pounds, Eli Murray at 145 pounds, Carson Floyd at 195 pounds and Alex Baker at 285 pounds.

In the favorable outcome opposite Mountain Island Charter, pins were picked up by Iacoves, Neal, Eli Murray and Michael Deluca at 138 pounds. Hayden Fann prevailed with a technical fall at 152 pounds, while forfeits each were handed to Noah Murray, Floyd, Baker at Sakarri Morrison at 220 pounds.