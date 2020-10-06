Home no place to be for Mooresville’s only active NFL player

The 6-foot-3 and 310-pound Sweezy, in the second of his two-year contract with Arizona he signed as an unrestricted free agent, again made a steady presence by appearing in all of the team’s offensive snaps from his right guard position. He has started all four of the team’s games so far during this his 10th season in the NFL. He has previously played for the Seahawks, the organization that initially drafted him in the seventh-round as the 225th pick in the 2012 draft and for which he has also made multiple career stops, as well as served time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise.