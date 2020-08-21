Home sweet home

As if the sports team in place at Mooresville High School’s combination soft ball/baseball facility weren’t already aware, there is now a new sign in place making sure that they are. Work wound up being completed earlier this week on some brand new signage now situated on the brightly-colored towering right field fence fondly referred to as “the blue monster” to make all of the MHS teams calling the field their own finally feel right at home. “Home Of The Blue Devils’’ is now engraved in large all-capital white lettering located near the top of the 15-foot-high wall covering the area from the field’s right centerfield area all the way to the right field’s fair/foul line. The home field is that of Mooresville’s softball and baseball programs that will each engage in play for the upcoming 2020-21 high school sports spring season that will take place from March 1 through April 30 and from April 12-June 11. It accounts for a slight change in the season’s schedule for both programs that will feature only a limited amount of time during which the campaigns will overlap.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!