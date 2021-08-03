Hometown hitter hits home runs for SCBL’s Home Run Derby hosts

In the final round, Davis hit first and sent a total of five pitches over the green wall that outlines Moor Park before giving way to his last-round counterpart.

Braylin Marine, a member of the Charlotte Vipers roster, connected on the added sixth dinger in walk-off fashion that allowed him to be the one presented with the home plate-shaped trophy by SCBL Commissioner Jamie Billings following the competition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That could have been me,’’ said Davis. “I thought I had pulled it off. Braylin is a quality opponent. If I had to get beat, I’m glad he’s the one that did it.”

Davis supported his presence as one of the two Spinners players to help form the field based on his season’s efforts. The catcher/designated/extra hitter, all roles he fills for the team, slugged five home runs during games against fellow SCBL pitchers that tied him for the lead in the category. As it turned out, the Derby winner was also among the three that also hit that same number.

“I guess, in a way,’’ said Davis, the starting catcher as a high school senior on the Mooresville High School baseball team that captured the program’s first-ever state championship title with the winning of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A crown in the late spring of 2019, “it was fitting that it came down to us two.”