Hometown hitter hits home runs for SCBL’s Home Run Derby hosts

Dagnabbit.
That was the obviously paraphrased disappointing reaction made by the closest-to-home challenger for top power-hitting bragging rights in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League.
The SCBL christened the postseason portion of its schedule with the staging of its Home Run Derby that allowed every league entry to send representatives to home plate with an opportunity to show off their power display.
The Mooresville Spinners received the right to host the evening affair and backed that billing by also housing half the ones making it all the way to the one-on-one finals.
The Spinners’ Davis Turner, a hometown athlete in more ways than one, advanced through the various qualifying rounds to reach the finals before having his quest for the home run title finish just out of his reach.
“Darn it,’’ said Davis, a homegrown Mooresville talent and current member of the Cleveland Community College baseball program, “I thought I had hit enough to win. I just came up a little short. Finishing second might be good enough for some, but to me, it’s the first loser. I really wanted it.”
He came close.
Davis, among the league-leaders in the homer-hitting department during the course of the recently-completed regular season, advanced to the finals and wound up placing a mere single home run behind the eventual Derby champion.
In the final round, Davis hit first and sent a total of five pitches over the green wall that outlines Moor Park before giving way to his last-round counterpart.
Braylin Marine, a member of the Charlotte Vipers roster, connected on the added sixth dinger in walk-off fashion that allowed him to be the one presented with the home plate-shaped trophy by SCBL Commissioner Jamie Billings following the competition.
“That could have been me,’’ said Davis. “I thought I had pulled it off. Braylin is a quality opponent. If I had to get beat, I’m glad he’s the one that did it.”
Davis supported his presence as one of the two Spinners players to help form the field based on his season’s efforts. The catcher/designated/extra hitter, all roles he fills for the team, slugged five home runs during games against fellow SCBL pitchers that tied him for the lead in the category. As it turned out, the Derby winner was also among the three that also hit that same number.
“I guess, in a way,’’ said Davis, the starting catcher as a high school senior on the Mooresville High School baseball team that captured the program’s first-ever state championship title with the winning of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A crown in the late spring of 2019, “it was fitting that it came down to us two.”
More were in the initial mix.
Each of the six SCBL members was allowed to send as many as two representatives apiece as derby competitors.
In addition to Davis, the Spinners were also represented by infielder James Hinson, a Concord native and current player listed on the Catawba Valley Community College baseball roster.
Batters from the Lake Norman Copperheads, Concord Athletics, Charlotte Mustangs and Queen City Broncos all also converged to complete the line-up card.
All engaged in multiple rounds of qualifying in order to trim the field to the finalists.
The attraction allowed the SCBL to also kickoff its postseason plans. All this week, the circuit that receives endorsement and some financial support from Major League Baseball is conducting play in its postseason tournament. With the exception of first-night play, with those contests taking place on the home sites of higher-seeded entries, all action is also being held on the Spinners’ Moor Park facility.
All games leading up to the crowning of the tournament titlists will be played in a single-elimination format. The two finalists will then face off in a best-of-three-game series to complete the coronation process.
Play in the attraction is also being used to bring the SCBL season schedule to a close.