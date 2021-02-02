Hosts are pooling resources

The diving portion of the event will take place Thursday morning. The swimming portion will then take place on Saturday. All of the action will be confined to same site.

As for the 4A West Regional attraction, Lake Norman swimming coach Ryan Pegarsch has been singled out to serve as the meet director. The competition will also take two days to complete. The diving portion will be held Saturday morning. Then, on a rare Sunday segment that can only take place with the NCHSAA’s approval, the swimming segment will be held.

The Huntersville Family & Fitness Aquatic Center that until last week had been deemed off limits to conduct such affairs will be the host site. Representatives from five surrounding 4A class conferences will all be in attendance.

The directors can be pardoned in part if they pay special attention to some of the participants. Swimmers and divers from Pine Lake and Lake Norman will be among those in place seeking to score advancement into the following week’s state championship meets within the classifications.

All entries placing among the top 12 positions within each of the events during the regional competitions are all rewarded with state championship finals invites.