Hosts are pooling resources

All aboard!
The first of the state’s two-segment high school swimming and diving postseason’s ship-to-shore communication is now being bellowed from the decks of area-based ports of call.
That is the case as the start of the sport’s two-week-long second season is originating in a pair of levels from local locations.
Swim/dive administrators from two Mooresville-based programs are the ones designated to be in charge of a matching number of scheduled regional meets to help determine the pool of products earning the right to advance into later this month’ s state championship finals.
First-round affairs taking place as the equivalent of statewide semifinals are tabled to be held across the state. Two of them in particular will feature area captains responsible for helping keep the competitions on course.
At the combination 1A/2A classification’s Central Regional affair as well as during the 4A class’ West Regional attraction, representatives of local programs will be the ones calling the shots.
At the combo class event taking place in the Greensboro Aquatic Center, Pine Lake Prep staff member and swim coach McKenzie Brastrow will be assigned to sharing center stage with the school’s Brett Hayford, the athletic director, in filling the shoes of directors. Competition in the meet will be spread out between different days. Entries hailing from as many as eight conferences deriving from both the 1A only as well as the combination 1A/2A and 2A/3A circuits will be in attendance.
The diving portion of the event will take place Thursday morning. The swimming portion will then take place on Saturday. All of the action will be confined to same site.
As for the 4A West Regional attraction, Lake Norman swimming coach Ryan Pegarsch has been singled out to serve as the meet director. The competition will also take two days to complete. The diving portion will be held Saturday morning. Then, on a rare Sunday segment that can only take place with the NCHSAA’s approval, the swimming segment will be held.
The Huntersville Family & Fitness Aquatic Center that until last week had been deemed off limits to conduct such affairs will be the host site. Representatives from five surrounding 4A class conferences will all be in attendance.
The directors can be pardoned in part if they pay special attention to some of the participants. Swimmers and divers from Pine Lake and Lake Norman will be among those in place seeking to score advancement into the following week’s state championship meets within the classifications.
All entries placing among the top 12 positions within each of the events during the regional competitions are all rewarded with state championship finals invites.
The arrival the swimming/diving postseason is the third to be held during the current 2020-21 schools sports year’s calendar that was adjusted by the NCHSAA and announced in the middle of last August. Previously, state championships both in volleyball as well as girls and boys cross country has already taken place.