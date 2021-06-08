I-Meck pole vaulters take flight from Mooresville deck

The sky was the limit.
Well, almost at any rate.
In what wound up being an all local field for prospects seeking to get the early edge in this season’s I-Meck Conference Track and Field Championship Meet, girls and boys pole vaulters recently convened on the Mooresville High School facility.
With all remaining field-related track-associated competitions, on tap to take place at I-Meck member Hough High over the course of a two-day span, the pole vault portion was singled out for the select MHS location due to the fact that the Hough facility does not include a pole vault pit.
As it turned out, it was a move that also made logical geographical sense as well considering the competitors forming the two fields. Representatives of the Mooresville and fellow cross-town rival Lake Norman track teams were the only ones seeking to score points in the event for their respective programs.
The affair was conducted as part of the regular-season ending championship meet that will be used to officially declare this spring’s conference champions on both an individual and team level.
Between the two programs, a total of seven contestants vied for the event’s top placements within the respective genders.
From Mooresville, vaulters included girls entries Lauren Swartz and Ellery Bankirer.
From Lake Norman, the Wildcats’ Jordan Scarrow was the lone female entry.
From Mooresville, boys pole vaulters featured Aiden McLaughlin, Ryan Frank and Caleb Decker.
From Lake Norman, field favorite Drew Evans carried the Wildcats’ lone connection.
Official results from the event will be posted when all remaining I-Meck Conference Championship Track and Field Meet totals are revealed later this week.