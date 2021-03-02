I-Meck remains on a roll

Roll on!
The familiar battle cry continues heading into this the final week of the season– postseason included – for the state’s high school and public-school phase girls and boys basketball schedule.
And once again, as if it comes as no surprise, the I-Meck Conference that counts the majority of the area-based programs among its members is a prominent player out on the court.
This week brings with it first the playing of the finals in all N.C. High School Athletic Association regional competitions taking place across the state to determine West and East champions meriting the opportunity to advance on into later in the weekend’s championship title tilts in both genders and all four classifications.
And right there among them once again are representatives of the I-Meck crowd. For a while anyway, bonds in place regarding individual programs are all in unison – or at least they should be – by supporting their in-league affiliates.
To clear the court, the presence of Vance High School’s girls team and North Mecklenburg’s boys entry earned the right to be back in place seeking to secure coveted state finals appearances. If that sounds familiar, it should. Players from both programs also made it just as far last year before all heck broke loose courtesy of COVID-19. After both Vance and North Meck netted NCHSAA 4A class West Region crowns to receive finals berths, they were unable to continue the quest when the virus caused all crowning contests to be cancelled. Each received some salvation by officially being declared statewide co-champions, but to be honest, it was nothing like the real thing.
This week, each has the chance to continue to fly the I-Meck banner as far as possible. The regional championship affairs were set to take place late Tuesday. It’s highly possible that both I-Meck reps were denied state finals trips. Still, making it as far as the regional finals equivalent to the state’s prep-level Final Four is quite an accomplishment in its own right under this season’s circumstances.
Both I-Meck teams, which collectively deal fellow area-based foes from Lake Norman and Mooresville defeats in all head-to-head meetings held during the course of the regular season, were among the teams forced to shut down their camps for a near three-week period due to COVID related matters. Once play resumed, neither entry missed a beat.
Both motored through the first three rounds of the fast break-paced playoffs that featured the playing of all games within a mere five-day span. As a result, each advanced to within one more favorable decision of taking the I-Meck flag back into the state finals.
Vance’s girls continued to support their No. 1 seeded status in the West Region, while North Meck’s boys more than upheld their No. 3 regional-wide situation. With wins in the regional finals, both would move on to unique state finals taking place on the campuses of high school courts for the second time in NCHSAA history and first since 1980. Those title affairs are set for Saturday that will be used to bring a most unusual state high school basketball season to a close.