I-Meck remains on a roll

Roll on!

The familiar battle cry continues heading into this the final week of the season– postseason included – for the state’s high school and public-school phase girls and boys basketball schedule.

And once again, as if it comes as no surprise, the I-Meck Conference that counts the majority of the area-based programs among its members is a prominent player out on the court.

This week brings with it first the playing of the finals in all N.C. High School Athletic Association regional competitions taking place across the state to determine West and East champions meriting the opportunity to advance on into later in the weekend’s championship title tilts in both genders and all four classifications.

And right there among them once again are representatives of the I-Meck crowd. For a while anyway, bonds in place regarding individual programs are all in unison – or at least they should be – by supporting their in-league affiliates.