Indicators are poor indicators

What’s up with indicators?

We’ll get back to that later.

Banned to the basement for the duration of the World Series due to the fact that neither of the participating teams – the American League’s Tampa Bay Devil Rays and National League’s Los Angeles Dodgers – are considered family favorites, ample down time caused by the extended in-between-half-inning commercials – some lasting so long that play has resumed upon their completion -- have provided opportunities to digest some of the game’s delicacies.

A pop quiz: In addition to baseball and its sister softball, what other sports are there out there when the team in possession of the ball being used is considered to be on defense? See. It can get confusing.

Take the afore-mentioned indicator issue. The traditional one is hand-held by the home plate umpire in particular to assist with the up keeping of some of the game’s most important stats. Many levels, including the professional ranks, balk when it comes to asking the field umpires to also have an indicator in possession. Ever seen one up close? For the most part, they are confusing at best.