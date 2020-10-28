Indicators are poor indicators

What’s up with indicators?
We’ll get back to that later.
Banned to the basement for the duration of the World Series due to the fact that neither of the participating teams – the American League’s Tampa Bay Devil Rays and National League’s Los Angeles Dodgers – are considered family favorites, ample down time caused by the extended in-between-half-inning commercials – some lasting so long that play has resumed upon their completion -- have provided opportunities to digest some of the game’s delicacies.
A pop quiz: In addition to baseball and its sister softball, what other sports are there out there when the team in possession of the ball being used is considered to be on defense? See. It can get confusing.
Take the afore-mentioned indicator issue. The traditional one is hand-held by the home plate umpire in particular to assist with the up keeping of some of the game’s most important stats. Many levels, including the professional ranks, balk when it comes to asking the field umpires to also have an indicator in possession. Ever seen one up close? For the most part, they are confusing at best.
The ball-strike wheels are actually backwards from the way the count is give. Strikes are located on the left side of the counter while the balls wheel is on the right. And in nearly all cases, the count on each selector goes to the maximum number allowed for each. Why in the wide world of the contraption does one need the third strike, the fourth ball or the third out? It’s a ridiculous waste of space.
Granted, there are exceptions to every rule. There are indicators on the market that actually have the count located in the correct order. These same devices also only go to the third ball, second strike and second out as well. Those though, are hard to find.
Wait. There’s more.
Consider the batters. When right-handed hitters reach the plate, they are actually occupying – based on the way the field is designed – in the home plate’s left side batter’s box. The same rings true for the lefthander hitters filling the right side of the plate. Naturally, when right-handed hitters pull a pitch, they do so into left field. Ditto for lefties when they snatch a pitch down the right-field fair line.
And what about those boundary lines? Baseball – again with softball being included – remains one of the few sports when the borders distinguishing fair-ball from foul-ball territory are actually in the field of play. A ball that hits one of the foul lines is, by definition, a fair ball.
Fielders are in some of the same boats. Right-handed players place their gloves on their left hand. Meanwhile, players preferring to throw with their left hands don gloves on their right hand.
There’s more.
Baseball looks at its game from the outfield peering in to determine which is left and which is right. However, the majority of what takes place during the course of a game actually begins at home plate and glances back out into the field of play.
It’s no small wonder that some of the game’s basic concerns are confusing. It goes right along with the understanding that failing to be a success in one of the major fundamentals – that of making enough solid contact to secure some sort of base hit – some 70 percent of the time is still good enough to be considered a standout in the field.
