Individual steps spice showings in I-Meck cross country title meet

Mooresville tag-teamed the positions of each of its three fastest five finishers alongside the additional showings clocked in by team member Kailie Rockness and Lyndsy Neigel to accumulate a team total of 45 points that checked in just behind the 41 points tallied by I-Meck champion Hough High.

As is the case with all cross country meets, teams tally together the overall finishes of their five fastest sets of feet to achieve a total score.

In the case of Lake Norman, the Wildcats boasted of housing the overall fastest runner in the form of Stolberg, who also topped a twosome of teammates logging with finishes among the top-10 in the field. Also for Lake Norman, Ashley Walters piped in with a ninth-place finish.

Also for the Wildcats, they took into consideration the placements posted by Mary Loring, Katie Seaman and Lynn Masucci to reach their team total of 60 points good enough for third-place finish overall.

As it turned out, both teams wound up being hindered by the loss of key runners off each roster.

Just prior to the title meet, the projected number-one runner in Lake Norman’s camp was unable to compete. Then, during the opening mile of the meet, one of Mooresville’s entries dropped out of contention due to a knee injury.