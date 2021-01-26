Individuality singles out select area entries in state 4A finals

Singular success.

As it turned out, that wound up being the process for the limited number of local participants in the running of the girls portion of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class Cross Country Championship Meet.

Although initially thought to be much more, limitations applied to the field in the continued wake of COVID-19 paved the way for only two local entries to be included in the field.

Gathering on the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex course in Kernersville for the conducting of the most untraditional season finale, the presence of a single entry apiece from the in-the-same-neighborhood programs Lake Norman and Mooresville wound up accounting for the area presence.

Each runner served to account for the only members of their teams to advance. It was originally reported that Mooresville’s entire team had secured a berth based its effort put forth in the previous NCHSAA West Regional meet. However, with entries cut short in the finals due to coronavirus concerns, only the highest-place regional entry from the Blue Devils roster merited a finals invite.

Lake Norman’s lone qualifier was guaranteed again based on the earlier regional accomplishment.