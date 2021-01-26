Individuality singles out select area entries in state 4A finals

Singular success.
As it turned out, that wound up being the process for the limited number of local participants in the running of the girls portion of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class Cross Country Championship Meet.
Although initially thought to be much more, limitations applied to the field in the continued wake of COVID-19 paved the way for only two local entries to be included in the field.
Gathering on the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex course in Kernersville for the conducting of the most untraditional season finale, the presence of a single entry apiece from the in-the-same-neighborhood programs Lake Norman and Mooresville wound up accounting for the area presence.
Each runner served to account for the only members of their teams to advance. It was originally reported that Mooresville’s entire team had secured a berth based its effort put forth in the previous NCHSAA West Regional meet. However, with entries cut short in the finals due to coronavirus concerns, only the highest-place regional entry from the Blue Devils roster merited a finals invite.
Lake Norman’s lone qualifier was guaranteed again based on the earlier regional accomplishment.
The Wildcats’ Madeline Stolberg parlayed her overall individual first-place finish at the West Regional into the automatic advancement into the state finals.
At the season finale, Stolberg again made her presence felt. She clocked in with an overall fifth-place finish that provided her with the best placement of any I-Meck Conference entry in the field. Stolberg was also one of three members of her sophomore class to fashion a placement among the fastest state finals five.
Meanwhile, Mooresville’s Sami Homburger drew her personal junior season to a climax by also appearing in another state finals race. Homburger officially logged in with a 77th-place finish to show for her efforts.
Appearances in the state meet by the two local female runners served to draw an unusual cross country season’s schedule to a close. Traditionally conducted as a fall sport, the time frame was adjusted this year as a result of COVID-19. It remains uncertain as to whether the sport will return to its more customary August-through- November time of year for the 2021-22 school sports year.