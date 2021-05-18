Induction is worth the wait

Mom knows best.
Mooresville’s Kate Smith was confident that the constant clinging to a treasured memento from one of her son Brad Smith’s most memorable accomplishments would someday, indeed, be rewarded.
That day has now come.
It was revealed earlier this month that the North Carolina Volleyball Hall of Fame will at long last make the time to recognize the achievement of one of its own entries that reached new heights for the organization nearly 20 years ago.
Mooresville native Brad Smith was among the members of the roster compiling the Carolina Region Adult Division’s International Jammers entry that set a program precedent back in 2005. The Jammers became the first of the region’s representatives to win an overall division championship at the United Sates Volleyball National Championships by capturing the Men’s A Division crown at the ’05 U.S. Open Championships. The winning blows at that time were conducted in Denver, Colorado.
Little fanfare over the entry’s efforts was even publicized at the time. Somehow, the accomplishment failed to earn the notice. That didn’t prevent mom Smith from making sure her son’s individualized keepsake item from one day receiving the due attention that she feels it deserves.
In sake keeping, the personal gold medal presented to team member Bradley Smith as a remembrance has remained well in the mother’s good hands. Now, the time has come to make it shine.
The N.C. Volleyball Hall of Fame, founded in 2013 with a mission in mind to honor outstanding players as well as coaches and leader and teams that have all made extraordinary or significant contributions to the sport of volleyball in the state, has announced that the International Jammers will become just the second team to merit special attention. During this year’s scheduled induction ceremonies for the next incoming class of Hall of Fame entries, the Jammers will be welcomed into the shrine’s Court of Honor.
With the Mooresville connection firmly in place, the entry will become the first Adult Division to be added to the list. The distinction, which has previously been bestowed upon a Youth Division entry, is to acknowledge a team that has achieved regional or national recognition for significant results.
The Jammers by all means qualify.
The team raised the bar among the Carolina Region when winning the title during the US Open Championships to become the first from the organization to be so successful. Time has failed to dim the efforts since making the climb complete some 15 years and counting in the past.
Mooresville’s Wilson was one of nine team members whose time to shine in the spotlight has now arrived.
It remains to be announced just when the official induction ceremony will be held. The Jammers will be joined by the addition of a single player who is also on track to take her particular place in the state’s sports-related shrine.