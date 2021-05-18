Induction is worth the wait

The N.C. Volleyball Hall of Fame, founded in 2013 with a mission in mind to honor outstanding players as well as coaches and leader and teams that have all made extraordinary or significant contributions to the sport of volleyball in the state, has announced that the International Jammers will become just the second team to merit special attention. During this year’s scheduled induction ceremonies for the next incoming class of Hall of Fame entries, the Jammers will be welcomed into the shrine’s Court of Honor.

With the Mooresville connection firmly in place, the entry will become the first Adult Division to be added to the list. The distinction, which has previously been bestowed upon a Youth Division entry, is to acknowledge a team that has achieved regional or national recognition for significant results.

The Jammers by all means qualify.

The team raised the bar among the Carolina Region when winning the title during the US Open Championships to become the first from the organization to be so successful. Time has failed to dim the efforts since making the climb complete some 15 years and counting in the past.

Mooresville’s Wilson was one of nine team members whose time to shine in the spotlight has now arrived.