Iredell entry in full bloom on adult football field front

The Iredell entry is more than doing its part to back its billing.

In the CEFL championship contest against the Force held on the Hough High School football facility in Cornelius, the Warriors rolled to the win that looked nothing at all like the first time the same two teams met.

Doing so during the course of the regular season, Iredell prevailed in a predominantly defensive-dominated duel by a 12-3 count. In the rematch, Iredell cruised to the outcome to extend its CEFL rule over the course of consecutive campaigns.

The achievement comes to continue an impressive span of showings on the part of the Warriors. Iredell also emerged as the United States Football Alliance national champions following play held at that particular level in Florida in January.

The Warriors will next pit their own 10-0 record against that of the 9-1 North Carolina Rebels of the countering Coastal Spring Football League in the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk Classic. The affair is being billed as a battle between two of the best adult-level football teams in the state. The game will be held on Saturday, taking place on the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium site in Myrtle Beach, with a featured 1 p.m. start.