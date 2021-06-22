Iredell entry in full bloom on adult football field front

Warriors-mania is again in full bloom.
The Iredell Warriors adult-level and semi-professional football team has planted the seed, cultivated the crop and is once again reaping the harvest.
The Warriors, who call Mooresville their home huddle, have stretched a two-season-long winning streak to 20 games while tacking on yet another team title and setting the stage for an upcoming marquee multi-state appearance.
Iredell has successfully defended its championship crown in the Carolinas Elite Football Alliance to increase the program’s current winning spree to cover each of the past 20 games.
The Warriors, supporting their top-seeded status, romped their way past the second-seeded Kings Mountain Force by a thorough, 38-6 score in the title tilt at the CEFL championship contest that solidified the victors’ stand atop the field.
The outcome allowed Iredell to also benefit by being tagged as one to now in the field for play in the Myrtle Beach Classic on track to kick off later this week.
The Warriors will be representing the CEFL in a match-up against a rival fellow in-state entry for adult football bragging rights. The game will be part of a doubleheader that will also feature play involving selected all-stars named from a pair of organizations to perform.
The Iredell entry is more than doing its part to back its billing.
In the CEFL championship contest against the Force held on the Hough High School football facility in Cornelius, the Warriors rolled to the win that looked nothing at all like the first time the same two teams met.
Doing so during the course of the regular season, Iredell prevailed in a predominantly defensive-dominated duel by a 12-3 count. In the rematch, Iredell cruised to the outcome to extend its CEFL rule over the course of consecutive campaigns.
The achievement comes to continue an impressive span of showings on the part of the Warriors. Iredell also emerged as the United States Football Alliance national champions following play held at that particular level in Florida in January.
The Warriors will next pit their own 10-0 record against that of the 9-1 North Carolina Rebels of the countering Coastal Spring Football League in the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk Classic. The affair is being billed as a battle between two of the best adult-level football teams in the state. The game will be held on Saturday, taking place on the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium site in Myrtle Beach, with a featured 1 p.m. start.
It’s also possible that selections from the Warriors will be picked to participate in the all-star contest also on track to take place the same day and at the same site. CEFL and CSFL players will face off in the clash between the two organizations that will be held following the Boardwalk Classic.