Iredell's Night at the ball park

Come one, come all!
If one listens careful enough, the sound of the carnival music being played may well be heard. It serves to set the tone for the occasion.
Adding to what is already assured of being a sizable gathering crowd considering the conditions, the open invitation to involve even a greater and more enthusiast audience is now being extended to those from all across the county come Thursday night.
The Mooresville Spinners will be privy to what is being billed as Iredell County Night at their home Moor Park facility. The reason is self-explanatory.
For the final time among a number of appearances that also included one held earlier this month, Iredell’s two college-level baseball teams will again compete against each other. Taking place on a Thursday that already features its own traditional regular offering of beverages at a discount price, the allure of battling rivals will help add to the night’s festivities.
The Spinners, in contention for top team honors in their Southern Collegiate Baseball League, will make one of their limited number of late-season steps outside the circuit ranks to play host to the in-county Statesville Owls to also complete that list of head-to-head meetings. The Spinners have scores to settle. In all match-ups held so far this season, Mooresville has yet to emerge with a win in hand.
Despite the fact that the game has no bearing on either team in their respective conference ranks, it does not take away from the natural rivalry that is in place between the two. The two organizations once shared more than just same county headquarters. Several members of both programs have played for each other in past seasons. In a way, the two also seek some services from same athletes.
For a limited time, the Spinners and Owls also competed in the same league. That is no longer the case, but it in no way takes away the fact that one cherishes a win over the other if for nothing else than territorial bragging rights.
The players are both teams are also familiar with each other. Both organizations pride themselves in filling their uniforms with as many immediate area players as possible. Many of them ones wearing the respective uniforms have served as teammates during the course of the past portions of their careers. Some may even have existing ties in place as the Spinners and Owls beat the bushes for respective players in the local community college and junior college categories.
Come Thursday, plans are in place to promote the friendly competition that exists between the two. At various times, during the course of the many in-between-innings contests that take place to allow those in attendance to become directly involved, the idea is to perhaps pit followers of the Spinners against those supporting the Owls to add to the intensity.
The showdown comes during the last-stage segment of the season’s schedule that finds both teams still seeking to reach their peaks pending participation in postseason play that is scheduled to get underway early next month. Don’t expect either team to toy with their chemistry at a time it is most important to be playing at their level best.
Come Thursday, the carnival-like atmosphere that usually is in place along the sidelines is expected to trickle over onto the field to appeal to all across Iredell County.