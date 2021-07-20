Iredell's Night at the ball park

Despite the fact that the game has no bearing on either team in their respective conference ranks, it does not take away from the natural rivalry that is in place between the two. The two organizations once shared more than just same county headquarters. Several members of both programs have played for each other in past seasons. In a way, the two also seek some services from same athletes.

For a limited time, the Spinners and Owls also competed in the same league. That is no longer the case, but it in no way takes away the fact that one cherishes a win over the other if for nothing else than territorial bragging rights.

The players are both teams are also familiar with each other. Both organizations pride themselves in filling their uniforms with as many immediate area players as possible. Many of them ones wearing the respective uniforms have served as teammates during the course of the past portions of their careers. Some may even have existing ties in place as the Spinners and Owls beat the bushes for respective players in the local community college and junior college categories.