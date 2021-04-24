Joyride puts Mooresville on track to I-Meck softball title defense

In a match-up pitting the I-Meck’s top two teams against each other for a second and final time during the course of regular season play, Mooresville took the initiative early with the scoring of three runs in the top of the first, They rode that early edge to take down the rivals by the 5-3 count. It was by far the closest of all games played to date on the part of the Blue Devils. It chimed in second behind the same two teams’ earlier-season showdown finishing in a 7-3 decision also in the Blue Devils’ favor.

On top of the usual hype in place whenever the teams tangle, matters were increasingly dramatic due to the fact that the contest was held four years to the day that the daughter of current Mooresville head coach Paul Kitka’s daughter Katerina passed away.

Mooresville more than did its part to pay tribute to that heart-felt fact. They never trailed and held off a late-game charge on the part of the Wildcats to polish off the season’s home-and-home series sweep in successful fashion.

Starting and distance-going Blue Devils freshman pitcher Campbell Schaen gathered in the win, allowing the three runs – only one of them earned – on five hits while striking out 10.