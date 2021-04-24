Joyride puts Mooresville on track to I-Meck softball title defense

All aboard!
Members — players and coaches alike — of the Mooresville High School softball team experienced an emotion-filled roller coaster ride that wound up taking them all the way to the all-but-assuring the capturing of yet another I-Meck Conference regular-season championship.
During a spring season unlike any other, with games reduced to a maximum of 14 due to COVID-19, the Blue Devils followed up the prevailing in what was by far their most competitive contest of the season. The victory came courtesy of a 5-3 downing of crosstown arch rival Lake Norman by returning to much more familiar findings resulting in 15-0 pounding past Hopewell High.
By so doing in contrasting engagements that took place over the course of a three-day span, Mooresville improved its status to the 11-0 ledger for the season overall. That lends support of its newfound No. 4 ranking – the best of the season so far – in the most recently released N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class poll. The Devils’ 10-0 mark against common I-Meck counterparts assures them of no worse of at least a share of this season’s circuit title and – barring unforeseen circumstances – practically guarantees another successful defense of the team title.
For the defending league champion Devils, they could think of no better place and against no better opponent to all but lock up the matter than at Lake Norman and against the Wildcats.
In a match-up pitting the I-Meck’s top two teams against each other for a second and final time during the course of regular season play, Mooresville took the initiative early with the scoring of three runs in the top of the first, They rode that early edge to take down the rivals by the 5-3 count. It was by far the closest of all games played to date on the part of the Blue Devils. It chimed in second behind the same two teams’ earlier-season showdown finishing in a 7-3 decision also in the Blue Devils’ favor.
On top of the usual hype in place whenever the teams tangle, matters were increasingly dramatic due to the fact that the contest was held four years to the day that the daughter of current Mooresville head coach Paul Kitka’s daughter Katerina passed away.
Mooresville more than did its part to pay tribute to that heart-felt fact. They never trailed and held off a late-game charge on the part of the Wildcats to polish off the season’s home-and-home series sweep in successful fashion.
Starting and distance-going Blue Devils freshman pitcher Campbell Schaen gathered in the win, allowing the three runs – only one of them earned – on five hits while striking out 10.
It didn’t take long at all for the Blue Devils to take charge. Leadoff batter Lauren Vanderpool started the rally with a base hit and she was joined by teammates and Ellie Goins in racing home on catcher Bentli Meadows’ base hit. Pitcher Schaen’s following hit drove home the frame’s third run.
For the game, Victoria Amon paired base knocks, both of them singles, while similar one-base hits apiece from the cast comprised of Vanderpool, Schaen, Meadows, Goins, Chopko and Avrelle Harrell added to the winning team’s attack. Meadows paced the line-up with her two runs batted in.
For Lake Norman, it gathered in a triple from Linda Moor and a double off the bat of Samantha Ladowski as part of each players’ team-high total of two base hits apiece.
Moore also was tagged with the pitching loss. Doing so despite being hampered by an injury, she went the distance and allowed the five runs on eight hits with a matching number of strikeouts.
Mooresville made itself much more ease both back at home and against Hopewell when also favorably putting the wraps around that particular season series sweep as well.
Pouring on the damage right from the start, the Blue Devils erupted for 15 runs in the first inning to eventually defeat the Titans by that same score in a game that needed less than three full innings to complete. The contest was terminated after Hopewell’s turn at bat in the top half of the third innings due to a mandatory run-lead mercy rule.
Schaen picked up the victory in perfect fashion, failing to allow a run or a hit while also striking out six batters along the way. She finished with a perfect game in the process.
At plate, in a line-up that featured every Mooresville player collecting at least one hit in the first inning and found as many as five of them pairing base hits apiece, Amon and Chopko each pelted a triple and a double. They were joined by Meadows, Brooke Piper and Madelyn Colby with two base raps each. Colby accounted for a triple, while one of Meadows’ clouts was good for a two-base job. Piper, Chopko, Meadows and Colby all accounted for a pair of teammates driven in apiece.
Practically all over but the shouting, Mooresville heads back into action for the upcoming week making of a rare non-conference appearance when hosting Cox Mill on Monday. They will resume I-Meck action later in the week with the full knowledge that one more such triumph over a fellow circuit foe will make this year’s edition the outright I-Meck champion.