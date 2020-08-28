JR Motorsports to keep title contender in driver’s seat

Don’t try to fix what isn’t broken.
In that light, Mooresville-based JR Motorsports announced earlier this week that one of its current successful drivers will be back at the wheel for another go-round next season as well on the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit.
Driver Noah Gragson is set to be back behind the controls of the organization’s No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after previously making comments that he was unsure of his future,
Gragson has driven the entry since last season after moving up from the Truck Series following a runner-up finish in the championship standings in 2018 driving for Mooresville’s Kyle Busch Motorsports.
JR Motorsports and Gragson both confirmed the contract extension on Thursday via various social media outlets.
“Excited to return to JR Motorsports in 2021,’’ said Gragson through his personal Twitter account. “This place has become a home for me. Looking forward to finishing out this year strong.”
Gragson has competed in 57 Xfinity Series races, including 54 since joining JR Motorsports at the start of last season. He made his series debut in 2018 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing and recorded finishes of second, fourth and seventh place in three starts.
He has two career wins to his name, with both coming earlier this season. As a result, he is assured of advancing into the series’ championship postseason competition that will get underway next month.
He won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway in February before winning again at Bristol Motor Speedway in May. He also dominated the doubleheader weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but he was unable to close the deal in either of the two races.
The 22-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native sits in third place in the championship standings that are being paced by fellow Mooresville-based Team Penske’s Austin Cindric with an average finish of 8.7, 10 top five finishes and 15 top 10 finishes through 21 races this year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!