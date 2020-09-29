Keeping it close highlights area’s conference title efforts

So close.
Such wound up being the just case for the most ambitious and successful of the local public high school overall varsity sports programs in their quests to capture top conference-wide bragging rights over the course of the state’s abbreviated 2010-20 prep sports year.
Earlier this month, the governing N.C. High School Athletic Association released its findings for points standing status within each of the public school circuits in every classifications to recognize the programs worthy of receiving the past school year’s Wells Fargo Conference Cup titles.
The Conference Cup competition, in existence in 1980, is a smaller-sibling branch of the NCHSAA’s Cup challenge that serves to salute the schools with the premier overall athletic program within each of the four classes. The former serves to give due attention to those schools posting the best performances within each of the respective conferences.
In regards to area-based teams involved, the best they could muster was showings of second-place within their respective ranks.
In the state’s s largest 4A class ranks, area-based Lake Norman High School crafted the next-best overall effort in its I-Meck Conference. The school’s athletic program accumulated a total of 76 points under the I-Meck’s scoring process that placed it behind only Conference Cup champion Hough High’s winning 81-point total.
With the same league region, Mooresville High School tallied a total of 61 points to support its overall third-place finish in the same standings.
Meanwhile, at the state’s smallest 1A class level, Mooresville-base Pine Lake Prep posted a runner-up placement in the PAC-7 Conference to show for its cut-short sports year’s success. The home of the Pride collected a total of 112 points that placed it second-best only to Cup winner Community School of Davidson’s winning 118-point total. It was the second such showing pieced together by PLP, which also fashioned a second-place finish statewide within the class in the parent Cup competition to show for its efforts.
Also in the same PAC-7 ranks, Langtree Charter Academy lined up sixth among the circuit’s eight teams with a 73-point total.
Each of the leagues across the state determines different methods of awarding points.
In all cases, attempts to enhance status was denied when the NCHSAA first suspended and then eliminated the ’20 spring sports season entirely due to COVID-19. As a result, all points towards the respective conference points totals were tallied at the conclusion of the winter sports season.
