Keeping it close highlights area’s conference title efforts

So close.

Such wound up being the just case for the most ambitious and successful of the local public high school overall varsity sports programs in their quests to capture top conference-wide bragging rights over the course of the state’s abbreviated 2010-20 prep sports year.

Earlier this month, the governing N.C. High School Athletic Association released its findings for points standing status within each of the public school circuits in every classifications to recognize the programs worthy of receiving the past school year’s Wells Fargo Conference Cup titles.

The Conference Cup competition, in existence in 1980, is a smaller-sibling branch of the NCHSAA’s Cup challenge that serves to salute the schools with the premier overall athletic program within each of the four classes. The former serves to give due attention to those schools posting the best performances within each of the respective conferences.

In regards to area-based teams involved, the best they could muster was showings of second-place within their respective ranks.