Keselowski seeks to become third active multi-time Cup champion

Room for one more?

You bet.

Over the last two decades, winning multiple NASCAR Cup Series championships has been rare as only three drivers have accomplished the feat from 2000 to 2019.

This season, Mooresville-based Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski has the chance to add his name to the list and become just the third active driver with multiple titles.

Keselowski brought Team Penske to organization’s first NASCAR Cup Series championship back in 2012. He is now poised to provide the outfit a third coveted crown.

One thing that has been consistent through the years at Team Penske is that Keselowski has been impressive in his career. He is currently riding a 10-year streak of at least one win each season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has made the Playoffs nine times in his career, and this weekend marks the second time he has advanced to the Championship 4 round after also fashioning the feat for the first time in 2017.

In total, the 36-year old has put up 34 NASCAR Cup Series victories.