Keselowski seeks to become third active multi-time Cup champion

Room for one more?
You bet.
Over the last two decades, winning multiple NASCAR Cup Series championships has been rare as only three drivers have accomplished the feat from 2000 to 2019.
This season, Mooresville-based Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski has the chance to add his name to the list and become just the third active driver with multiple titles.
Keselowski brought Team Penske to organization’s first NASCAR Cup Series championship back in 2012. He is now poised to provide the outfit a third coveted crown.
One thing that has been consistent through the years at Team Penske is that Keselowski has been impressive in his career. He is currently riding a 10-year streak of at least one win each season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has made the Playoffs nine times in his career, and this weekend marks the second time he has advanced to the Championship 4 round after also fashioning the feat for the first time in 2017.
In total, the 36-year old has put up 34 NASCAR Cup Series victories.
Looking back at the 2020 season, Keselowski slipped in the season-opener at Daytona by finishing 36th due to an incident, but he quickly recovered to ramble off three wins by placing first in the opening race held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and tacking on triumphs at both Bristol and New Hampshire as well. He has clocked in with 19 top 10s to secure his spot in the postseason. He entered the Playoffs seeded third with 29 Playoffs points.
The ‘20 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs have been a roller coaster ride for Team Penske’s Keselowski. The 2012 series champ jumped into the postseason with an 11th-place finish at Darlington and then followed that up with a win at Richmond Raceway to secure his spot in the Round of 12.
Following his win at Richmond, Keselowski went on a skid laying down a 34th-place finish at Bristol, a 13th at Las Vegas and then 18th at both Talladega and the Charlotte ROVAL.
Buoyed by his Playoff points, Keselowski barely made the Round of 8, but the opportunity gave him the chance to turn his postseason around and he did so by finishing fourth at Kansas and sixth at Texas.
Heading into Martinsville last week Keselowski, held the fourth and final transfer spot into the Championship 4. His fourth-place result at 0.526-mile track was enough to land his No. 2 team into the Championship 4.
Though he has yet to win at Phoenix Raceway, Keselowski enters this weekend with a lot of optimism he can grab his second title.
The Michigan native and current Mooresville driver has made 22 series starts at Phoenix Raceway posting six top fives and 10 top 10s. His average finish at Phoenix is 13.5, seventh-best in series and third-best among the Championship 4. Keselowski started 14th and finished 11th in the Cup race at Phoenix early this season.
He has done it once, he can do it again. At least that is what Team Penske is hoping this weekend at Phoenix Raceway as Keselowski will attempt to bring the organization its third NASCAR Cup Series championship. Keselowski secured Roger Penske his first Cup title back in 2012
In the Modern Era (1972-Present), only eight organizations have won multiple NASCAR Cup Series championships. Currently Team Penske (2012, 2018) is tied with Roush Fenway Racing (2003, 2004), and Stewart-Haas Racing (2011, 2014) with two titles each and looks to break the tie this weekend at Phoenix.
Mooresville’s Team Penske has won three times at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series – the first was in 1998 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, and the next two were by Joey Logano in the Playoff race of 2016 and earlier this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!