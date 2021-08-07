Kickoff scheduled for return of traditional goal line project

Another goal is once again within reach.

Mooresville’s First Baptist Church is once again gearing up to conduct its athletic-based First & G.O.A.L. program that will be in place beginning later this month.

The project’s initials stand for “Give Our Athletes Christ’s Love.”

It is a ministry to Mooresville High School student-athletes that is making preparations for its eighth year of existence.

The program caters to students, coaches and their families in particular involved with the MHS football program.

The planned preview and training session is scheduled to take place in the afternoon of Aug.15.

Organizers and volunteers are seeking the same kind of success they have enjoyed over the previous seven seasons. During that time span, more than 100 students as well as parents and coaches have made professions of faith in Jesus Christ through the message of Scripture being shared through the ministry.

The program offers prepare hot meals as well as bagged meals prior to every home Mooresville varsity and junior varsity football game. The feasts are also provided free of charge to all opponents from visiting teams that travel to Mooresville as well.