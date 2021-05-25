Lacrosse teams fill field for participation in seasonal Classic

Stick it to em!
That’s precisely the game plan that was put into play by a host of youth-level traveling lacrosse teams for a major event.
Courtesy of the area-based Carpetbaggers Lacrosse organization, Mooresville played host to the Lake Norman Summer Classic lacrosse competition that attracted teams from across the region for a full weekend of participation.
The affair was spread out over the course of both the Mazeppa Road site’s turf and natural grass playing areas, and girls and boys teams gathered to compete in a host of grade-related categories.
The action out on the field also attracted an impressive following from the sidelines as well. In addition to the families of the players, a number of college coaches were among the ones sending in notices of their presence. By advanced notice alone, representatives of N.C. Wesleyan, Randolph College, Chowan College and St. Andrews College were expected to be in attendance. Additional programs were also being counted among the witnesses as well.
All were on hand to catch the play of players hailing from a host of age classes.
Among girls teams participating, they were divided into groups consisting of those comprising the Class of 2022, ’23, ’24, ’25, ’26, ’27, ’28 and ’29 and Under for their play.
Among boys teams, they helped form divisions for Class of 2022, ’23, ’24, ’25, ,’26, ’27, ’28, ’29 and ‘30 and Under.
Each of the genders engaged in an opening day of pool play to determine seeding status for the conducting of bracket style elimination match-ups that filled the second day’s schedule.
In addition to the awarding of each division’s team champions with keepsake T-shirts, a Most Valuable Player Award was presented to a deserving participant based on votes cast by the respective coaches.
The appearance was the first of two set to be held in the Mooresville area. The Carpetbaggers will once again fill the role of the official host for the Lake Norman Fall Classic that will be held the first weekend of November also at the Mazeppa Road Park complex.