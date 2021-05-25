Lacrosse teams fill field for participation in seasonal Classic

Stick it to em!

That’s precisely the game plan that was put into play by a host of youth-level traveling lacrosse teams for a major event.

Courtesy of the area-based Carpetbaggers Lacrosse organization, Mooresville played host to the Lake Norman Summer Classic lacrosse competition that attracted teams from across the region for a full weekend of participation.

The affair was spread out over the course of both the Mazeppa Road site’s turf and natural grass playing areas, and girls and boys teams gathered to compete in a host of grade-related categories.

The action out on the field also attracted an impressive following from the sidelines as well. In addition to the families of the players, a number of college coaches were among the ones sending in notices of their presence. By advanced notice alone, representatives of N.C. Wesleyan, Randolph College, Chowan College and St. Andrews College were expected to be in attendance. Additional programs were also being counted among the witnesses as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All were on hand to catch the play of players hailing from a host of age classes.