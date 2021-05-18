Lake Norman bids good riddance after suffering series sweep

Good riddance.

Lake Norman’s baseball team wound up being pleased to get this particular home-and-home season series out of its system.

Seeking at least a split, the Wildcats wound up dropping a 10-4 decision to outright I-Meck Conference leader and statewide ranked Hough High to instead suffer their season’s first two-game sweep.

With the defeat also coming to draw a third two-game I-Meck series set to a close, Lake Norman headed back into action this week owning a 4-2 record to show for both the season overall as well as circuit clout-carrying ranks.

On the trip to Hough to complete the series seeking some measure of revenge from earlier in the week’s first loss of the season to the state’s No. 2-ranked Huskies, the Wildcats found themselves scrambling from behind almost right from the start. The Wildcats allowed four runs to cross home play in the bottom half of the first inning alone to enter comeback mode from that point.