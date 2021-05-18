Lake Norman bids good riddance after suffering series sweep

Good riddance.
Lake Norman’s baseball team wound up being pleased to get this particular home-and-home season series out of its system.
Seeking at least a split, the Wildcats wound up dropping a 10-4 decision to outright I-Meck Conference leader and statewide ranked Hough High to instead suffer their season’s first two-game sweep.
With the defeat also coming to draw a third two-game I-Meck series set to a close, Lake Norman headed back into action this week owning a 4-2 record to show for both the season overall as well as circuit clout-carrying ranks.
On the trip to Hough to complete the series seeking some measure of revenge from earlier in the week’s first loss of the season to the state’s No. 2-ranked Huskies, the Wildcats found themselves scrambling from behind almost right from the start. The Wildcats allowed four runs to cross home play in the bottom half of the first inning alone to enter comeback mode from that point.
It almost rang true. Lake Norman countered with three runs in its turn at-bat in the top half of the third only to allow a pair of scratches to the Huskies in the home half of the same frame. A single run pushed across the plate in the top of the fifth failed to overcome the plating of a single marker in the last of the fifth and two more strikes in the last of the sixth that allowed the latter to reach the final winning spread.
For Lake Norman, the pitching mound crew comprised of Hunter Sherrill, Nick Bumgarner and Drew Nelson shared duties, combining their collective efforts in allowing the 10 runs on eight hits while striking out four the process.
At the plate, Brian Hearn’s double placed him at the head of a cast that included teammates Jacob Reeves, Sherrill, Harris Dowdy and Will Anzalone with single base hits apiece.
The Wildcats, co-owners of second-place in the updated I-Meck standings, entered this week bringing with it the midway mark of regular-season play with pivotal appearances on tap. The Wildcats face off against cross-town rival and fellow co-runner-up Mooresville in the two teams’ scheduled home-and-home series set that will be used to break the tie for the next-best position.