Lake Norman continues to show off season-long success

Lake Norman’s girls basketball team continues to show off.

The Wildcats preserved their overall undefeated status and supported their continued presence among the state’s top-20 teams in the 4A classification ranks with a domineering, 61-34 defeat of Porter Ridge.

Continuing in the current midst of a string of non-conference action caused by the fact that the majority of the members of its I-Meck Conference roster have put their programs on hold until at least the middle of next month due to COVID-19, Lake Norman hiked its overall mark to the 4-0 level while standing pat at the 2-0 barrier in the circuit ranks.

As has been the case over the course of the team’s most recent surge, the matter at Porter Ridge pitting two teams also seeking to fill openings in their schedules turned in the Wildcats favor almost from the outset. The Wildcats prevailed by at least four points and a maximum of 13 during the course of each of the four quarters and padded their edge from start to finish to also fashion their third consecutive decision by a convincing double-digit margin that exceeded the 20-point barrier.

Junior guard Madison Saunders topped a quartet of teammates in the twin-figure scoring column with her 18 points that also garnered her overall individual game-high honors.