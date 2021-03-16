Lake Norman defies numbers game in first-round triumph

Sometimes, it seems, numbers can lie.

Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team is most recent proof of that.

The Wildcats emerged as the lowest seeded entry in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s West Region to prevail and accounted for what on paper at any rate was the second such largest upset scored by any other entry across the state’s 4A class courtesy of its 16-9 surprising of Greensboro Page during opening-round play in postseason play.

Seeded No. 14 among the 16 teams comprising the region pool, Lake Norman notched the decision to also keep its season alive into later this week’s second round play following the ouster of No. 3-seeded Page.

By so doing, the regular-season runner-up Wildcats in their Conference 16 ranks improved to the 10-5 mark for the season overall while allowing this year’s entry to become the latest in the program – one that boasts of two previous state championship titles and a total of five appearances in the finals – to make it as deep as two rounds into the playoffs.