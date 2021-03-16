Lake Norman defies numbers game in first-round triumph

Sometimes, it seems, numbers can lie.
Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team is most recent proof of that.
The Wildcats emerged as the lowest seeded entry in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s West Region to prevail and accounted for what on paper at any rate was the second such largest upset scored by any other entry across the state’s 4A class courtesy of its 16-9 surprising of Greensboro Page during opening-round play in postseason play.
Seeded No. 14 among the 16 teams comprising the region pool, Lake Norman notched the decision to also keep its season alive into later this week’s second round play following the ouster of No. 3-seeded Page.
By so doing, the regular-season runner-up Wildcats in their Conference 16 ranks improved to the 10-5 mark for the season overall while allowing this year’s entry to become the latest in the program – one that boasts of two previous state championship titles and a total of five appearances in the finals – to make it as deep as two rounds into the playoffs.
On the home field of Page’s Pirates to get the second season underway, the Wildcats defied their heavy underdog status to record the win, becoming one of three – and by far the lowest-numbered – West Region double-digit seeds to score a first-round win. Only one other lower-seeded entry, it a No. 15 sitting on the East Region side of play, cooked up a larger stunning outcome than did Lake Norman.
For the Wildcats, they gathered in multiple goals from as many as five sources, but none of them proved to be as productive as was attacker Aiden Schook. He registered a full hat trick of three goals and then came within a single goal of piling up the equivalent of two such tricks before finishing with a total of five goals on his active night.
Also, midfielder J.D. Shellenberger donned a single hat trick of three goals, while attackers Tyler Palehonki and Tyler Nichols joined middie Will Crispino in knocking in two goals apiece. The twosome consisting of attacker Cole Castillo and Pete Geraffo teamed together to account for single strikes each.
Palehonki padded his presence with a trio of assists, matching the same number supplied by Geraffo, while Castillo provided two assists and Nichols, Andrew Marks and Shane Supek tacked on one goal-aid apiece.
Crispino got the nod on all but two of his 21 faceoffs, while Supek was successful in his only faceoff appearance.
On the defensive front, the pair consisting of goalkeepers Parker Todd and Shaun Wilson combined for six saves, with starter Todd netting all but one of them.
Also strengthening that unit, the efforts turned in by Brian Garcia, Aiden Corrigan, Mason Stark, Ben Johnston and Kier McKnight help boost the winning team’s performance.