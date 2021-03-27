Lake Norman falls to familiar foe to fall from lacrosse field

Sometimes it seem, too much of a familiar thing can be a bad thing.

Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team found that out first hand.

Facing off against an all-too-familiar foe in the form of fellow Conference 16 member and regular-season champion Hough High in the fourth-round equivalence to the West Region finals of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class postseason, the Wildcats hung right with the much higher-seeded team through the majority of the match before fading late in dropping a season-ending, 13-5 decision.

With the defeat that also ended Lake Norman’s surprising – based on seeding status – string of three consecutive upsets rattled off during the course of two week’s worth of second-season play, it served to complete its schedule with a 12-6 overall standard. As it turned out, a full one-third of those setbacks suffered in the loss column were dealt to the Wildcats by same-circuit nemesis Hough’s Huskies. The second of the season’s two meetings took place with the most at stake. Lake Norman was taking aim at avenging a regular-season loss that came in what amounted to the contest used to determine the regular-season title bragging rights in the C-16 ranks.