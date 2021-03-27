Lake Norman falls to familiar foe to fall from lacrosse field

Sometimes it seem, too much of a familiar thing can be a bad thing.
Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team found that out first hand.
Facing off against an all-too-familiar foe in the form of fellow Conference 16 member and regular-season champion Hough High in the fourth-round equivalence to the West Region finals of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class postseason, the Wildcats hung right with the much higher-seeded team through the majority of the match before fading late in dropping a season-ending, 13-5 decision.
With the defeat that also ended Lake Norman’s surprising – based on seeding status – string of three consecutive upsets rattled off during the course of two week’s worth of second-season play, it served to complete its schedule with a 12-6 overall standard. As it turned out, a full one-third of those setbacks suffered in the loss column were dealt to the Wildcats by same-circuit nemesis Hough’s Huskies. The second of the season’s two meetings took place with the most at stake. Lake Norman was taking aim at avenging a regular-season loss that came in what amounted to the contest used to determine the regular-season title bragging rights in the C-16 ranks.
This time around, for the longest of times, the Wildcats kept the issue close. The affair was differentiated by a mere two- goal margin, at the 6-4 mark in Hough’s favor, through three full periods of play. Over the course of the fourth, the Wildcats struggled through difficult times to finish on the short end of a 7-1 count used to also reach the match-up’s final margin.
The regional finale wound up being the only one directly involving Lake Norman that lived up to its seeding billing. The Wildcats carried the West Region bracket’s highest No. 14 seed — also accounting for the highest of all teams across the state advancing so far — among the total of 16 teams forming the field into the bout against Hough’s No. 5 seeding status.
The ouster as deep as the fourth-round prevented this year’s edition from adding to Lake Norman’s number of state title game appearances. Wildcats representatives have reached the championship contest a total of five times previously, bringing the NCHSAA title trophy home on two of those occasions courtesy of both the 2012 and ’18 entries. Lake Norman is one of a limited number of programs across the state with multiple boys lacrosse state titles.