Lake Norman first to take college anglers to class

Based on feedback from coaches and anglers, for 2021 all regular-season tournaments will be two-day events with the full field fishing both days. The national championship will still be a three-day tournament.

The Bassmaster College Series will begin March 5-6 on Lake Norman. It will then include two more springtime events on Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman, Ala., April 16-17 and Lake Cumberland in Russell County, Ky., April 30-May 1. The trail’s final stop June 9-10 will be held on a Northern fishery, but the exact location will not be announced until a later date.

The leading anglers in the Bassmaster College Series Team of the Year points standings will be determined after those four events. The Team of the Year will punch their ticket to the College Classic Bracket event, which will be held in September.

Due to overwhelming interest in the series, B.A.S.S. will once more cap the field size at 250 boats. Those teams who register but remain on the wait-list for the four regular-season events will enjoy an opportunity to qualify for the National Championship via the Wild Card tournament June 23-24 on Alabama’s Lay Lake.