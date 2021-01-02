Lake Norman first to take college anglers to class

Lake Norman will be the first in line to take the next class of elite-level anglers to school.
The site will be serving as the host of the season opener of a limited number of scheduled regular-season stops on track in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series based on an announcement made earlier this week.
Talented teams of fishermen from across the country can officially start marking their calendars after B.A.S.S. officials announced the 2021 schedule and a format change for the nation-wide circuit.
First stop on the train will be Lake Norman, when the series casts off in early March. The official dates of the event to take place on Lake Norman are March 5-6.
The circuit will include four regular-season events, plus a wild card tournament and season-ending National Championship.
Each two-angler collegiate team will not only be vying for Bassmaster College Series Team of the Year honors, but also one skilled angler from the pool will advance from the College Classic Bracket with a berth to the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.
“There are thousands of young anglers who are hungry to compete — and as we’ve seen with so many former college anglers now competing at the highest levels of bass fishing, it’s changing the sport from top to bottom, ” said Hank Weldon, tournament director for B.A.S.S.’s College Series. “The 2021 season offers these college teams an opportunity to test their skills on a variety of fisheries.”
Based on feedback from coaches and anglers, for 2021 all regular-season tournaments will be two-day events with the full field fishing both days. The national championship will still be a three-day tournament.
The Bassmaster College Series will begin March 5-6 on Lake Norman. It will then include two more springtime events on Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman, Ala., April 16-17 and Lake Cumberland in Russell County, Ky., April 30-May 1. The trail’s final stop June 9-10 will be held on a Northern fishery, but the exact location will not be announced until a later date.
The leading anglers in the Bassmaster College Series Team of the Year points standings will be determined after those four events. The Team of the Year will punch their ticket to the College Classic Bracket event, which will be held in September.
Due to overwhelming interest in the series, B.A.S.S. will once more cap the field size at 250 boats. Those teams who register but remain on the wait-list for the four regular-season events will enjoy an opportunity to qualify for the National Championship via the Wild Card tournament June 23-24 on Alabama’s Lay Lake.
“The Bassmaster College Series has always been about giving young anglers a chance to compete,” said Weldon. “While we want to limit field size at events, it was important that we not limit the opportunity for these teams. The Wild Card event is a great way to ensure any team that couldn’t compete previously still has a shot at fishing for a national title.”
More information on the July Bassmaster College National Championship and September College Classic Bracket event will be released in 2021.
Registration for the College Series will open Jan. 19. For more information, visit Bassmaster.com.
2021 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops
March 5-6, Lake Norman, Cornelius
Apr. 16-17, Lewis Smith Lake, Cullman, Ala.
Apr. 30-May 1, Lake Cumberland, Russell County, Ky.
June 9-10, TBA
June 23-24, Wild Card Tournament, Lay Lake, Shelby County, Ala.