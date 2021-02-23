Lake Norman provides preview of coming attraction

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Lake Norman, it more than supported its selection with its effort in the regular-season finale.

Buoyed by the pair of personal double-doubles fashioned by as many different underclass members of this year’s roster, the Wildcats cruised out to a sizable advantage that more than enabled them to prevail.

Junior primary post presence Aly Wadkovsky, a first-year member of the program, and sophomore perimeter player Kirsten Lewis-Williams, part of the varsity since a freshman, each filled their individual stat sheets with twin-figure totals in points while also entering the department in two additional categories each as well. Wadkovsky netted 14 points to accompany the claiming of 12 rebounds, while Lewis-Williams teamed her 13 points along with the handing out of 11 assists.

Making sure not to be lost in the shuffle, junior guard Madison Saunders captained the points-producing crew with her game-high total of 11 points. Junior Jade Lewis rounded out the double-figure scoring cast with her 11 points.

Lake Norman busted out to a 42-19 lead at the halftime break and, after watching that cushion trimmed to as few as 11 at one point, re-charged its battery to finish as comfortable near 20-point victors.