Lake Norman reaches peak with second I-Meck shutout

Peak performance.

Lake Norman’s boys soccer team climbed to its highest level yet and one also able to be only matched and not exceeded upon embarking on the most meaningful portion of its season’s schedule. The Wildcats poured on the damage during the course of the second half in particular and brought the matter to a conclusion ahead of regulation play courtesy of a 9-0 shelling of I-Meck Conference member West Charlotte.

With the win, Lake Norman hiked its overall ledger to the 5-0-1 mark while remaining on the right 2-0 track with pivotal circuit play that is used primarily to establish automatic playoff possibilities.

On the offensive front, the decision accounted for the Wildcats' fourth shutout, second straight against a common conference counterpart and held the number of goals it has allowed all season to just two.

Defensively, the margin of defeat was also the largest so far and one that can only be tied. State high school soccer rules set the mercy-margin for goals advantage at nine in any regular-season match. Once that spread is reached, the contest is immediately terminated.

No additional individual information was available.