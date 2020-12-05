Lake Norman remains one of 4A class best of best

One of the classiest acts of the class.

Lake Norman’s volleyball team remained undefeated for the season overall and, as a result, supported its status as a top-10 entry in the latest release of the N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class poll.

The Wildcats stayed perched outright atop the I-Meck Conference standings in the process as they also closed in on polishing off a perfect first-half swing against that particular and pivotal party.

Making a solid success of traditional senior night festivities in impressive fashion following a straight-set setback issued to I-Meck Conference member Vance High before also prevailing on the road against league foe Hopewell High.

With the wins, Lake Norman improved to the 6-0 level for the season overall to back its billing as the No.6-ranked entry in the state based on the most recent poll that was updated on Friday.

At home to face off against Vance, the Wildcats saluted their current senior-class cast in style courtesy of the three-and-out triumph over the Cougars. LNHS took care of the matter in set-by-set scores of 25-7, 25-9 and 25-6 under the traditional best-of-five format.

Some of the players being feted returned the favor in the process.