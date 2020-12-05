Lake Norman remains one of 4A class best of best

One of the classiest acts of the class.
Lake Norman’s volleyball team remained undefeated for the season overall and, as a result, supported its status as a top-10 entry in the latest release of the N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class poll.
The Wildcats stayed perched outright atop the I-Meck Conference standings in the process as they also closed in on polishing off a perfect first-half swing against that particular and pivotal party.
Making a solid success of traditional senior night festivities in impressive fashion following a straight-set setback issued to I-Meck Conference member Vance High before also prevailing on the road against league foe Hopewell High.
With the wins, Lake Norman improved to the 6-0 level for the season overall to back its billing as the No.6-ranked entry in the state based on the most recent poll that was updated on Friday.
At home to face off against Vance, the Wildcats saluted their current senior-class cast in style courtesy of the three-and-out triumph over the Cougars. LNHS took care of the matter in set-by-set scores of 25-7, 25-9 and 25-6 under the traditional best-of-five format.
Some of the players being feted returned the favor in the process.
Senior outside hitter Hailey Gilreath landed eight net kills each worth a team point apiece, while classmate teammate setter and co-captain Mackenzie Harris handed out 18 assists. Senior defensive specialist Natalie Batten chimed in with sis on-target digs. Junior middle hitter Madison Sawyer pitched in with seven kills and also racked up four blocks.
No additional details were provided in the meeting with Hopewell.
Lake Norman returns to the court when completing the first-half portion of regular-season play by venturing to league foe North Mecklenburg Tuesday before popping the cork on the second half by welcoming West Charlotte to the team’s home gym later in the week.
