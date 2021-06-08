Lake Norman seeks outside assistance to aid postseason push

Help!
Lake Norman’s wrestling team is now sending out just such an S.O.S in its continued quest to secure a coveted statewide dual-team postseason berth.
Engaging in as many as four matches in a mere three-day span and all but one of them taking place fellow I-Meck Conference members, the Wildcats wound up still needing some additional assistance after being dealt their first league setback.
Among teams in contention for one of the limited number of available playoff nods entering this the final full week of regularly-scheduled competition, Lake Norman gathered in wins by scores of 84-0 over North Mecklenburg and 78-6 against Hopewell High in outings that carried full circuit card-carrying clout. The Wildcats also racked up a 55-21 triumph over non-league entry East Rowan.
However, in the one that may have meant the most, the Wildcats emerged on the short end of a 53-21 decision to fellow league member Hough High in a match-up that at the time pitted two teams yet to suffer an in-league loss at the time of the showdown.
As a result, the outings enable Lake Norman to head back into action this week sitting on the outside of the playoff bubble and needing outside assistance in order to keep its possible second-season status in shape.
This year, only the top two finishing teams in the final league standings are assured of receive dual-team invites. Lake Norman entered this week all alone in third place but still not yet mathematically eliminated from upgrading that position.
Maintaining the standing came complete with the solid showings in the majority of the most recent affairs.
In the blanking of North Mecklenburg that marked the equivalent of wrestling perfection, wins by pinfalls worth the maximum number of team points apiece were collected by Noah Murray at 113 pounds, Michael Levin at 182 pounds, Sakarri Morrison at 220 pounds and Sam Martin at 285 pounds.
All additional scoring also carrying the most points apiece was all made via forfeits each awarded to Josh Russell at 106 pounds, Patrick Iacoves at 120 pounds, Brody Neal at 126 pounds, Michael Deluca at 132 pounds, Daniel Benei at 138 pounds, Eli Murray at 145 pounds, Hayden Fann at 152 pounds, Evan Chouinard at 160 pounds, Christian Seibers at 170 pounds, and Carson Floyd at 195 pounds.
In the win over Hopewell also in the I-Meck ranks, forfeit apiece were awarded to Russell, Noah Murray, Iacoves, Neal, Deluca, Eli Murray, Fann, Chouinard, Seibers, Levine, Floyd, Morrison and Alex Baker at heavyweight.
In the decision over East Rowan, pins apiece were chalked up by Iacoves, Deluca, Benei, Eli Murray, Levin, Floyd, Morrison and Baker.
In other bouts, Neal prevailed via decision, while Fann logged in with a win by major decision.
In the duel against Hough, pins each were secured from Eli Murray, Floyd and Morrison, while Jeremiah Garcia got the better of his 113-pound foe by decision.