Lake Norman seeks outside assistance to aid postseason push

Help!

Lake Norman’s wrestling team is now sending out just such an S.O.S in its continued quest to secure a coveted statewide dual-team postseason berth.

Engaging in as many as four matches in a mere three-day span and all but one of them taking place fellow I-Meck Conference members, the Wildcats wound up still needing some additional assistance after being dealt their first league setback.

Among teams in contention for one of the limited number of available playoff nods entering this the final full week of regularly-scheduled competition, Lake Norman gathered in wins by scores of 84-0 over North Mecklenburg and 78-6 against Hopewell High in outings that carried full circuit card-carrying clout. The Wildcats also racked up a 55-21 triumph over non-league entry East Rowan.

However, in the one that may have meant the most, the Wildcats emerged on the short end of a 53-21 decision to fellow league member Hough High in a match-up that at the time pitted two teams yet to suffer an in-league loss at the time of the showdown.

As a result, the outings enable Lake Norman to head back into action this week sitting on the outside of the playoff bubble and needing outside assistance in order to keep its possible second-season status in shape.