Lake Norman stays hot, supporting statewide and local stature

Still smoking!

Lake Norman High School’s volleyball team strengthened its status statewide as well as, perhaps even more pivotal, on a local level as well with the winning of two more affairs opposite as many different fellow I-Meck Conference foes in a three-night span.

The Wildcats supported their continued position among the top-10 ranked teams in the state’s 4A class by being placed No. 9 IN the latest updated N.C. MaxPreps.com poll and shored up their role as the outright I-Meck leader following a split week worth of results held on the road and back at home.

Lake Norman put the finishing touches on a perfect first-half swing through the circuit ranks courtesy of taking charge late to defeat North Mecklenburg. Then, to complete the run, the Wildcats took as little time as needed to down West Charlotte that netted the winners their first home-and-home season series sweep.

LNHS heads back into this week’s action interrupted somewhat by some academic-related issues owning a spot-on unblemished 8-0 mark for the season overall as well as, in a season that will include only I-Meck affairs, in the league ranks as well. The placement in the I-Meck department will be used to initially determine seeding status for potential postseason play that will get underway next month.