Lake Norman stays hot, supporting statewide and local stature

Lake Norman High School’s volleyball team strengthened its status statewide as well as, perhaps even more pivotal, on a local level as well with the winning of two more affairs opposite as many different fellow I-Meck Conference foes in a three-night span.
The Wildcats supported their continued position among the top-10 ranked teams in the state’s 4A class by being placed No. 9 IN the latest updated N.C. MaxPreps.com poll and shored up their role as the outright I-Meck leader following a split week worth of results held on the road and back at home.
Lake Norman put the finishing touches on a perfect first-half swing through the circuit ranks courtesy of taking charge late to defeat North Mecklenburg. Then, to complete the run, the Wildcats took as little time as needed to down West Charlotte that netted the winners their first home-and-home season series sweep.
LNHS heads back into this week’s action interrupted somewhat by some academic-related issues owning a spot-on unblemished 8-0 mark for the season overall as well as, in a season that will include only I-Meck affairs, in the league ranks as well. The placement in the I-Meck department will be used to initially determine seeding status for potential postseason play that will get underway next month.
“Wow,’’ said Cheznee Daily, Lake Norman’s first-year head coach. “Eight-and-0. What do you know? We’ll take it. We’ve still got the toughest part of our schedule to go, but so far, it’s been a very successful season. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
The WIldcats showed no signs whatsoever of stopping when hosting last-place West Charlotte in the season’s second scheduled meeting between the two also used to kick off the second half of the schedule for both teams.
The Wildcats rattled their way to a straight-set victory in by-game scores of 25-5, 25-4 and 25-1.
While sharing the wealth, the winners were carried in large part by the team-leading number of kills worth a point apiece piled up by middle hitter Madison Sawyer that accompanied her five service aces.
At North Meck to christen that season series, Lake Norman was dealt only its second set loss of the season but bounced back with a vengeance to knock off the upset-minded Vikings in set-by-set scores of 25-14, 21-25, 25-13 and 25-12.
Right side hitter Courtney Storm took the court by storm with her 18 kills to tag alongside her 17 assists and six service aces. Outside hitter Hailey Gilreath owned also owned a personal double-double with her 14 kills and matching number of digs. Right sider hitter Avery Woodward joined the twin-digit crowd with her 10 kills. Sawyer topped the charts in blocks.
Setter Mackenzie Harris, a team co-captain, stayed busy handing out 33 assists, while teammate and fellow co-captain libero Stephanie Sack pitched in with 22 digs.
Lake Norman will take time off the court early in the week to conduct end-of-semester exams before resuming play in a difficult consecutive-day stretch taking it to current runner-up Hough High one day before staying on the road to face off against current third-place Mallard Creek.
