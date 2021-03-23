Lake Norman stretches start of season’s success in soccer

The shoe still fits.

Lake Norman’s girls soccer team stretched its still somewhat early-season schedule’s streak of solid success stories following its 5-0 silencing of I-Meck Conference foe Mallard Creek.

With the shutout that also served to account for the first time the Wildcats have held an opponent without a scratch, it served to push the winners to the 2-0- mark to show for both the season overall and against common I-Meck counterparts that will continue to sit side-by-side practically throughout the course of regular-season play.

The number of allowed matches as a result of restrictions put into play by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association in the continued wake of precautions due to COVID-19 will restrict Lake Norman to only league affairs. The only way that could change would be if not enough fellow circuit members are able to field girls soccer teams.

So far, so good in the case of Lake Norman.

The Wildcats also put the finishing touches on a season-opening stretch of consecutive homefield appearances in good shape as well. The win over Mallard Creek’s Mavericks upped the victors’ goals-scored as compared to goals-allowed ratio to the 15-1 mark through two appearances.